Fortnite wants players to choose between two unreleased weapons

Epic Games has released the fresh new Fortnite update v18.20 right before Halloween. The highlight of the update has certainly been the new cosmetics and the two new NPCs. However, the update also included a War Effort vote between two new upcoming weapons.

Early rumors leaked the arrival of Combat weapons in Epic's battle royale. The Combat Assault Rifle, Combat SMG, and Combat Shotgun were teased to come up with future Fortnite updates. Now, with update v18.20, players are going to get the first of these Combat weapons.

Fortnite is allowing players to vote between the Combat Assault Rifle and the Combat SMG to decide which one comes first. This will be the second of the War Effort votings, and players will get a new type of weapon which is far superior to the ones that currently exist in the game. The only catch is that players must master them for the best results.

Choose between the Combat AR or Combat SMG in new Fortnite War Effort vote

Two new original weapons are under development by Epic Games, but they require funding for research and development. Therefore, players will have to make a donation to their choice of Fortnite Combat weapon.

"The war effort against the Cubes continues, and it’s time once again for a global endeavor. You’ve built up Turret Stations and made the strategic decision to fund Shockwave Launchers over Rift-To-Gos. Now Loopers on the Island are faced with another strategic decision, this time between two new items..."

Combat weapons pack a stronger punch than normal AR or SMGs. They also have a lower bullet spread than pre-existing weapons. However, Combat weapons have high recoil, and players would need to master the recoil pattern in order to learn how to use them.

How to cast your vote for the Fortnite War Effort

Similar to the previous War Effort vote, players will have to donate Bars at Donation Boards to help their favorite choice reach '100% Funded' first and be the one that becomes available on the Island.

This means that players will choose to fund either Combat AR or the Combat SMG, and the weapon that reaches the fund goal will first arrive at the Island.

