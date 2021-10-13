Fortnite might allegedly make a movie: What to expect, leaks, and more

Christmas might come in early for Fortnite fans as the latest rumors surrounding the battle royale game hint at the arrival of a movie adaptation.

A paywalled report by The Information revealed that Epic Games is mulling over diversifying its revenue sources. With the company no longer having access to Fortnite Mobile on Apple, it needs to find other ways to increase its revenue, and a movie seems the best possible option.

The Information reported that according to top officials at Epic, a Fortnite movie has reportedly "already been discussed". Right now, the thoughts and discussions seem to be at a very early stage, so it is hard to predict how the Fortnite movie will look.

The entire gaming community would agree that Fortnite has one of the most intriguing storylines so far. From the IO and Agent Jones to the Foundation and Zero Point, there have been several exciting seasons in the battle royale game.

In fact, many players have often compared the Fortnite storyline to that of a movie.

Epic has film-making officials in charge of Fortnite movie

The rumors around a Fortnite movie started back when Epic poached three top Lucasfilm employees. One of them is now in charge of a 'Special Projects Division' in the organization, and the mysterious branch only hints towards the arrival of a movie.

Several popular games, such as Hitman, Resident Evil, Lara Croft, and Pokemon, have been turned into movies. Therefore, it won't be a surprise if the developer also decides to release a Fortnite film.

Fortunately, a movie based on the battle royale game doesn't seem so far away.

The Information @theinformation Exclusive: Epic Games is considering expanding to film and television, with a Fortnite movie already in discussion. It's poached numerous executives from Lucasfilm this year already. theinformation.com/articles/epic-… Exclusive: Epic Games is considering expanding to film and television, with a Fortnite movie already in discussion. It's poached numerous executives from Lucasfilm this year already.theinformation.com/articles/epic-…

Fortnite has enough partners for a movie

Apart from three former film industry executives to lead the charge on the Fortnite movie, Epic also has enough publishers to make it a big hit.

The battle royale game has had several collaborations with Netflix and Disney+ titles, making either of these the perfect OTT platforms to release the movie.

The film could possibly be a spin-off of the ongoing storyline. Epic would certainly not want to spoil anything coming to the game in the future. However, it can still give players some context on everything happening around the island in the Fortnite movie.

Fans are pretty excited about this rumor, but any confirmation from Epic will have to wait.

