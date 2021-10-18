Why are Shotguns in Fortnite so inconsistent? Here is why you're doing low damage

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 only has three shotguns for players to use in matches. Shotguns were once one of the best weapons to use at close range and the effectiveness of shotguns in Fortnite has deteriorated with time.

Fortnite players can find Pump, Lever-Action, and Charge shotguns in Fortnite after the Tactical shotgun was vaulted in the game. All shotguns function similarly, but there are multiple factors that influence their effective value in matches.

One player displayed how a single burst from a shotgun can eliminate enemies in a single shot when pulled by the mythic symbiotes in the game. Venom and Carnage Mythics can pull enemies towards the player and it is difficult to survive with an automatic weapon in that situation.

However, a shot in the face with the pump shotty will eliminate enemies instantly. Nonetheless, they are hard to use and not so accurate in every situation.

What factors influence the effectiveness of shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Shotguns are extremely powerful weapons and the best way to finish enemies in a gunfight is after damaging them first with a few accurate shots from an automatic weapon.

However, with the new update shotguns have been rendered almost useless in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players are sometimes not registering any shots or the damage is too low to win gunfights effectively.

Jangutzen WE GO NEXT @Jangutzen_ I have the best shotgun aim in fortnite I have the best shotgun aim in fortnite https://t.co/VYEBtDDMUF

The lever action shotgun is considered the worst and it sometimes deals single digit damage to enemies which is not at all helpful in an intense fight. It is a low accuracy weapon and requires a lot of shots to get a kill. It also has a low fire-rate and high bullet spread accuracy.

Itzz Beau @ItzzBeauYT @FitzyLeakz Any pump tbh, would rather take a common pump than an epic lever action lol @FitzyLeakz Any pump tbh, would rather take a common pump than an epic lever action lol

Bullet spread accuracy is one of the most important factors to consider while choosing any shotgun. The tighter the spread, the more damage the shotgun will do in a single shot. A Choke is usually the attachment that is used in shotguns to lower the spread.

Other factors like player movement, distance and fire-rate also determine how well a shotgun will perform. Currently, the legendary pump action variant is the best shotgun to yield in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Also, look out for the Sideways shotgun when it is released later this season.

