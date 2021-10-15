Why Fortnite XP coins need to return in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite has been a bit of a grind this season. It's been a struggle to level up, much more so than previous seasons. The game has been tinkered with several times to try and fix the XP issue, but it's still not optimal so far. Obviously, Fortnite knows that it's been less than ideal as they've tried to fix it multiple times.

There are a few things that most players would agree would help alleviate the problem. One of those solutions is to bring back XP coins. Here's why Fortnite needs to do this for Chapter 2 Season 8.

Why Fortnite should bring back XP coins for Season 8

The punchcard questlines have been a huge hit among players as its arguably a much more enjoyable format for challenges; rather than the weekly format that was featured in most seasons. Fortnite players have enjoyed finding new NPCs and following their questlines to completion.

lupusor @lupuzilla the situation of the XP system is so bad people abused a glitch to get over 40 levels in 1 hour.

if fortnite fixed the system in the first place, we wouldn't abuse this. people have school, they dont have time to grind the battlepass and just want to play for fun. the situation of the XP system is so bad people abused a glitch to get over 40 levels in 1 hour.

However, the XP totals haven't been where they probably should be. Fortnite players who have completed all the punchcards thus far are still not on a high enough level. Carnage, the page 10 reward on the Battle Pass, is something a lot of players are grinding for. However, it's taking them a lot longer to get there.

Carnage and all his cosmetics have been difficult to get to thus far. (Image via Epic Games)

The battle star mechanic is great but it requires a lot of XP, and that's been hard to come by. XP coins, something Fortnite has used in the past, would go a long way towards helping with that. Even just finding a few XP coins in a match, totaling around 25,000 XP (depending on the rarity that was found), would be a huge help.

Squatingdog @thesquatingdog Squatingdog for Fortnite loves the addition of XP coins! Hope you enjoy finding them with absolute ease. Happy hunting dogsquad! Squatingdog for Fortnite loves the addition of XP coins! Hope you enjoy finding them with absolute ease. Happy hunting dogsquad! https://t.co/TnX3NXUEZk

Even if Fortnite wants to nerf the totals for the coins, anything would help. XP coins have been extremely successful in the past and Fortnite knows that. The developers also know the season has been way too much of a grind, hence why they've buffed the XP totals three times already. If the developers really want to fix the issue, adding XP coins back to the game is the best way to go.

