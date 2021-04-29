All Makeshift, Primal and Mechanical Weapons in Fortnite Season 6 and how to find them

Season 6 has introduced players to several new weapons such as the Makeshift, Primal, and Mechanical weapons in Fortnite.

These classes have become the new meta in Fortnite and will continue to grow around as the season progresses. Regardless of where people stand on the debate, these weapons are all needed to win.

So, below is a look at all three classes and where to find them.

Makeshift, Primal, and Mechanical Weapons in Fortnite

Makeshift Weapons

Makeshift weapons are the most commonly found weapons in Fortnite. Unlike Mechanical weapons in Fortnite, they are pretty bad when used, across the board. Makeshift weapons are the opposite of all mythics in Fortnite. This weapon class includes the Makeshift Submachine Gun, Makeshift Shotgun, Makeshift Revolver, Makeshift Rifle, and Makeshift Bow.

These weapons are found everywhere. As long as the player is making an effort to go around and loot chests, safes, and just skim the island, chances are they will find a Makeshift weapon in seconds

Get ready to run wild with your creations. Primal and Makeshift Weapons are now available! pic.twitter.com/ZJ2AwcHuGY — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) April 27, 2021

Primal

Primal weapons are the new class in Chapter 2, Season 6. Though it is still not comparable to mythics in Fortnite, these weapons are better than Makeshift weapons. These weapons include the Primal SMG, Primal Shotgun, Primal Rifle, Primal Pistol, Primal Bow, Primal Flame Bow, and Primal Stink Bow. Similar to Mechanical weapons in Fortnite, these are obtained through crafting.

Generally speaking, Primal weapons offer much more damage output and do have a better fire rate. However, this does come with a flaw as they don’t have much accuracy.

Mechanical

Mechanical weapons in Fortnite are the closest to traditional weapons. These weapons are made by mixing Mechanical Parts with a Makeshift Weapon.

This class includes a Submachine Gun, Pump Shotgun, Assault Rifle, Revolver, Mechanical Bow, Mechanical Explosive Bow, and the Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

Here are the stats comparison of Raz's Explosive Bow vs. the legendary Mechanical Explosive Bow! pic.twitter.com/irMzqxjxHq — Nickeler - Fortnite Leaks And News (@Nickelerleaks) April 27, 2021

Generally, Mechanical weapons deal less damage than Primal weapons, but have great accuracy. Chances of running into a mechanical weapon in Fortnite are lower than the others, and players have a better chance of obtaining one by crafting or upgrading.

