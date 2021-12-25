The state of Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3: Nerfed, slowed, and clunky

Once upon a time, Shotguns in Fortnite were the most powerful weapon. The gray Pump could one-shot players with full shields. Those who had a bad aim found the Tactical Shotgun as their go-to close-range weapon.

Unfortunately, it seems like the Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, have fallen off the wagon. It was obvious that the Shotguns had been gradually nerfed over the course of the last 18 seasons. However, they are in their worst state in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Even with a full-auto shotgun and the popular Spas shotgun, these close-range weapons fail to make it to the meta in the ongoing season. Spray weapons are dominating the meta as the Shotguns in Fortnite remain nerfed, slowed, and clunky.

Are shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 worth using?

The introduction of the Striker Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 excited fans. However, using the weapon made them realize that it is nowhere close to their favorite Pump Shotgun from the previous seasons.

Even the legendary version of the striker felt much weaker than the less rare Pumps.

If the disappointment from the Striker wasn't enough, the players also had to deal with the nerfed version of the Tactical Shotgun. The Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 wasn't nearly as smooth as its predecessor.

It lacked the speed and the punch that made Tacs as popular as they were.

Even after significant buffs, players still don't find the Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 worth using. A major reason behind this might be the dominance of the MK-Seven and Stinger in Chapter 3. But even without that, the Shotguns remain the weakest weapon of the season.

The best weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will need severe buffs before they become usable. However, this doesn't mean close-range fights in the game are no longer viable.

The all-new Stinger SMG in the game is the perfect choice for close-range combat as it has an extremely fast time-to-kill (TTK) and can even shred through walls.

Acro @TheAcroTV Double Stinger SMG/MK-7 Assault Rifle meta in Fortnite? Double Stinger SMG/MK-7 Assault Rifle meta in Fortnite? https://t.co/pGGsVnI2cX

For long and medium-range combat, the MK-Seven AR in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is perfect. It deals a significant amount of damage and is also fast enough.

The red-dot sight on this assault rifle is an added bonus, and it also comes in a Mythic variant.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul