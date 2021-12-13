Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, lack the power they had in the previous chapters. Gone are the days of the one-shot Pump or the broken Tac. Instead, players now have to use the ineffective Auto Shotgun or the Striker Pump Shotgun.

Both of the new Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 might be more creative. However, in order for players to rely on them, they also need to be powerful enough. This begs the question: Are shotguns even worth running in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Anyone who has even played a few games in the ongoing season knows that the Shotguns are of no use. Even after the recent balance changes, the Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 are still not good enough.

How good are the Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3?

There are two main Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, namely Auto Shotgun and Striker Pump Shotgun. The former is a full-auto weapon with eight shells in the magazine. Each shell contains ten pellets and deals 76-92 damage depending on the weapon tier.

The gun has a fire rate of 1.5 and a reload time of 8.8s-7.2s. The Auto Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 is simply not powerful enough. The weapon doesn't have any crit damage, which means it doesn't pack a punch. Moreover, the rate of fire is also not fast enough to counter other weapons such as the Stinger SMG.

The Striker Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 is also a weak weapon. It has a low rate of fire and even lower damage. The bullet spread of the gun is also poor, which makes it ineffective and longer ranges.

Mythic Striker Pump Shotgun might change Fortnite Chapter 3

It is clear that all the Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, are useless so far. However, there are rumors of the arrival of a Mythic version of the Striker Pump Shotgun. With the recent buff to the Striker Pump, its accuracy and fire rate have slightly improved.

HYPEX @HYPEX Forgot to post the Mythic Striker Shotgun stats yesterday, it seems to be very unfinished and the same as the Legendary version except for these stats (could change):



- Body Damage: 110 (Legendary does 105)

- Headshot: 182 (Legendary does 174)

- Faster Reload

- Tighter Spread Forgot to post the Mythic Striker Shotgun stats yesterday, it seems to be very unfinished and the same as the Legendary version except for these stats (could change):- Body Damage: 110 (Legendary does 105)- Headshot: 182 (Legendary does 174)- Faster Reload- Tighter Spread

Also Read Article Continues below

A Mythic Striker Pump Shotgun with improved stats might finally get the Shotgun to a point it becomes useful. Unfortunately, it will only be one of a kind, which means without further buffs, Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 will largely remain useless. Clearly, the Stinger SMG and MK-Seven AR are much better alternatives.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar