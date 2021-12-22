Fortnite genius figures out how to instantly break Armored Walls with a Tent

Armored Walls in Fortnite are a must-have trap, especially in the late game when players want to hold their ground. These walls are impenetrable and have extremely high HP. Fortunately, an innovative player recently figured out how to take down the Armored Walls in a single blow.

A myth surrounding Armored Walls in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, breaking instantly, has recently surfaced. YouTube channel Melt tested to see whether the myth was true, and to his surprise, it actually worked. There is indeed a way through which players can destroy the Armored Walls easily.

The Armored Wall's archenemy isn't the popular Stinger SMG or any explosive. In fact, it is the humble Tent in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 that can instantly destroy the popular trap. If players are surprised to hear this, they too can bust the myth in a few easy steps.

How to break the Armored Walls in Fortnite Chapter 3 instantly?

The Armored Wall traps arrived last season and are still one of the most valuable items in the game. Not only do these traps help protect players from the sweats in Fortnite, but they also proved to be quite effective against the destructive Mechs that came at the end of last season.

Unfortunately, the Armored Wall can also be a nuisance sometimes. Solo players find it extremely difficult going up against someone with these traps. Even in squads, if players collect enough of these Walls, they could make a large indestructible fort within the game.

Naturally, players want to know how to break these traps instantly, and the following steps will help them:

Place a Tent next to the Armored Wall. Rest inside the Tent.

These two steps are enough to instantly break an Armored Wall in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

How to use Tents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Tents are certainly one of the most interesting items in the ongoing season by helping players get their choice of items and weapons. Players can simply stash items in their Tents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and they will carry over to the next game.

gua_œ @ExoticTacos_ can we get a RIP for all my spiderman mythics in my tent #Fortnite can we get a RIP for all my spiderman mythics in my tent #Fortnite https://t.co/htzObAFpU9

In fact, players have even been able to store the Spider-Man Mythic web-shooters and Pump Shotguns of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 inside their Tents. Clearly, the ability to break Armored Walls makes this already useful item even better.

