How to get Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Step-by-step guide

Epic Games vaulted the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to make way for the Striker Pump Shotgun. However, the move disappointed almost all players, as the Striker is nowhere close to the OG Pump Shotgun.

Fortunately, "Glitch King" YouTuber GKI figured out a way to bring back the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Some of the vending machines in the game are glitched, and they still sell vaulted items. Even though the bug is extremely rare, gamers are still reporting Pumps popping up frequently.

The Tents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 make this glitch even better. It will help loopers ensure they have a Pump Shotgun in each match. They don't have to rely on finding the glitch in every round, and they certainly will have a better alternative to the Striker Pump Shotgun.

Pump Shotgun glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Out of all the shotguns in Fortnite, the Pump is the best one to have ever existed. Clearly, the absence of this popular weapon from the island leaves a massive hole in the weapon meta, which the Striker hasn't been able to fill.

Fortunately, the following steps will help users ensure they have a Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

Find a glitched vending machine with the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. A list of glitched vending machine locations has been shared in the above video. Find a Tent and store the Pump Shotgun inside it. Use the Tent to get the Pump Shotgun in every game.

Even though the Pump Shotgun is vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, it still appears when stored in the Tent. Unfortunately, the vending machine only offers the green Pump, and players can't even upgrade it.

Are Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 even worth running?

Without the Pump Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the remaining alternatives aren't good enough. The Striker Pump Shotgun doesn't pack the same punch as the OG Pump, and the Auto Shotgun is way too slow. Clearly, Chapter 3 Season 1 favors the spray meta heavily.

Hopefully, the glitch for the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 might make it a little more interesting. However, Epic might soon fix it, meaning the Pump Shotgun could disappear in a few days.

Evidently, the developer needs to buff the Shotguns in the ongoing season to balance the weapon meta.

Edited by Ravi Iyer