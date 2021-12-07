How to use a Tent in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Step-by-step guide

Fortnite Chapter 3 has brought in a multitude of changes to the game and players have already started exploring the new map that is filled with fresh mechanics with a dose of Chapter 1 nostalgia. A variety of revolutionary changes have been made to the gameplay and Fortnite players might find themselves changing how they play the game due to these changes.

From first-person perspecitve weapons to sliding mechanics and tents, Fortnite Chapter 3 has opened up new possibilities. Loot Tents, as they were first spotted in the overview trailer, can now be found in the game and can be very useful to players in Squads, Duos or Trios.

Players can stash items, camp and retrieve items that have been previously stored in these tents in Chapter 3 of Fortnite.

Guide to using a Loot Tent in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Loot Tents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 come with two very useful utilities. Loot Tents allow players in a team to huddle together inside to heal up and lets players use the tent as cover to revive teammates.

The second most important use of the tents is storage during matches. Players can stash any item that is allowed to be stored away in these tents and can retrieve them later.

To use the tent in Fortnite Chapter 3 players need to follow these steps:

Players need to have Tent Pickup equipped in their inventories to use a tent in a match.

Once it is equipped, they can open a tent anywhere on the map to heal or stash items in it.

Stored items can be used in ongoing matches or in future matches. Tents can also be locked to prevent other players from accessing their stored items.

The kind of items players can use from a tent will depend on the mode they are playing. If an item is not allowed in a certain mode, players will be unable to retrieve that item from the tent. They can however replace it with a permissible item.

There are three slots available in a tent but only two are free. The third one needs to be bought with gold bars.

Players can also upgrade their tents with campfires, picnic tables and an upgrade station to make it more useful.

Edited by Danyal Arabi