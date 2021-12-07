9 items Fortnite secretly removed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was recently released, and gamers are having a busy time exploring. The map is new, and there are several new POIs and content updates that need to be explored minutely.

The leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 started going around even when Chapter 2 Season 8 had almost a month left. Leaks revealed the probable items coming to Fortnite but did not reveal anything regarding the items that were to be vaulted.

Ever since Chapter 3 Season 1, gamers have been eager to know about the items removed from the game. This article will reveal the list of items that have been removed from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Removed items from the game

1) Shakedown opponent

The Shakedown option was used by gamers to reveal the position of the teammates of any fallen enemy. This helped them build a proper strategy to combat the entire squad and advance. However, Epic has decided to remove this feature from Chapter 3 Season 1.

2) Standard Assault Rifle and Standard SMG

Assault Rifles are quite a popular weapon in Fortnite. However, the Standard Assault Rifles has been vaulted by Epic for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Along with Standard AR, the Standard SMG too finds a place in the vault for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The weapon lacked accuracy and range, even with a high fire rate.

3) Pump Shotgun and Lever Action Shotgun

Shotguns are perfect for close-range combat. However, the reload speed and small magazine size make them vulnerable to enemy attacks. On the other hand, the high damage makes them extremely potent when struck with accuracy.

Sadly, in Chapter 3 Season 1, gamers won't see the Pump Shotgun and Lever Action Shotgun as they have been vaulted.

4) Automatic Sniper

Eliminating enemies from a distance using snipers is an exquisite affair. Gamers who love to carry out headshot eliminations opt for the snipers in Fortnite. However, it has been revealed that the Automatic Sniper is vaulted in Chapter 3 Season 1.

5) ATKs

ATKs, or most commonly All Terrain Karts, are fun to ride and rotate on the island. It started spawning in Chapter 2 Season 8 as a glitch and has been vaulted in Chapter 3.

6) Shopping Carts

Using the Shopping Carts in the game added a fun element, and loopers enjoyed moving around carrying their teammates in it. The fun part has been cut off as Epic has vaulted them along with the ATKs for this season.

7) B.R.U.T.E.

The arrival of B.R.U.T.E., aka Mechs, was met with a lot of controversy in Chapter 2 Season 8. Even though it won a poll against the Boogie Bombs, some gamers were against its addition.

The Mechs were nerfed considerably, which prevented biased gameplay. In Chapter 3 Season 1, the Mechs have been vaulted by Epic.

8) Flint-Knock Pistol

The Flint-Knock Pistol returned to Fortnite after a long time in Chapter 2 Season 8. Everyone expected the pistol to remain in the game for Chapter 3. However, Epic decided otherwise, and it has been vaulted.

9) Sideways Weapons

The Sideways Weapons were added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, following the introduction of the Sideways biome. Since the Cubed-themed season ended, the Sideways weapons became obsolete, so Epic had to vault them.

