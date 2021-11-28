Where to find Flint Knock pistol in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 

Epic has finally unvaulted the Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite Season 8, meaning that you can now find and use it in any game. This season Epic introduced a new funding round system where players can vote for their favorite weapon of choice.

The most voted weapon by the community arrives in the game after every round. This time around, Flint-Knock Pistol was up against the Proximity Launcher.

Flint-Knock Pistol received the most love and support from players, and Epic has brought the weapon back to Fortnite Season 8. This article will guide players on where they can find the Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite Season 8.

Where is the Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite Season 8?

Luckily, the Flint-Knock Pistol is very straightforward to find. The Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite Season 8 can be located randomly on any floor or chest loot. However, this also means that players will need some luck in finding these newly unlocked weapons.

But don't worry, as this item is in abundance and you will find it quickly by just playing a few matches.

Once you find the Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite Season 8, you can have a lot of fun with the pistol. You can use Flint-Knock to save yourself from taking fall damage.

All you need to do is shoot at the floor just before impact. Or you could use the Flint-Knock Pistol as a shotgun, thanks to its high close-range damage numbers. However, it doesn't have any first shot accuracy.

Fortnite players can also use the knockback feature of the pistol to achieve the high ground in a fight quickly. None of this means the weapon is perfect or doesn't have any issues. Flint-Knock Pistol has just one bullet capacity and a lengthy reload time of 3 seconds.

This can prove disadvantageous, especially when fighting a team alone. You will need to pair the pistol with another primary weapon with quick reload times and high ammo capacity. Whatever you do with the weapon, it is excellent news that the developers are bringing back old items as and when needed.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha