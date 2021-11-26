How to play Fortnite Australia "Lands Down Under" map in Creative mode: Code, how to use and more

Fortnite is giving players a chance to experience Australia and New Zealand in a whole new way. The map, Lands Down Under, will let players experience the Australian and New Zealand subcontinent and some exclusive locations.

Those looking for a change or an opportunity to explore Australian land will find the Lands Down Under map most beneficial.

This article will inform players about how they can play on the new map.

Play the Fortnite "Lands Down Under" map in Creative mode to experience Australia and New Zealand in-game

Map code and usage

Since the new Australian Lands Down Under map is a Fortnite Creative map, players will need a code to enter and play on it. They will first need to go to the Creative mode menu in Fortnite and then enter the code for the map.

The code for the Lands Down Under map is 4371-6551-3016.

Using this code, one can jump straight into the Australian landscape.

Fortnite ANZ @FortniteANZ



Explore the island today: 4371-6551-3016.

#FortniteANZ #LandsDownUnder

@fn_alliance @FNZenCreate Welcome to the Lands Down Under! 👋 Hit the beach, save the Kiwi, enjoy a meat pie and build your own Aussie tradie empire.Explore the island today: 4371-6551-3016. Welcome to the Lands Down Under! 👋 Hit the beach, save the Kiwi, enjoy a meat pie and build your own Aussie tradie empire. Explore the island today: 4371-6551-3016.#FortniteANZ #LandsDownUnder@fn_alliance @FNZenCreate https://t.co/neHQHe9FSe

What to expect while playing Lands Down Under map: Sights, mini-games and more

Regional game developers designed this new Fortnite mode, and the new map was designed to "capture the spirit of the OCE region." The Creative map includes many iconic Australian and New Zealand locations. The map houses the Visitor Center, which is the place that hosts iconic imagery taken from all around Australia and New Zealand. Furthermore, players will experience sightings like Melbourne trams, Sydney Opera House and Hobbiton on the map too.

Fortnite ANZ @FortniteANZ



Hit the hardware store and get building in Tradie Empire, exclusive to



Island Code: 3827-6133-1393 G'Day from Straya, where it's always a day for it. 😎Hit the hardware store and get building in Tradie Empire, exclusive to #LandDownUnder Island Code: 3827-6133-1393 G'Day from Straya, where it's always a day for it. 😎Hit the hardware store and get building in Tradie Empire, exclusive to #LandDownUnder.Island Code: 3827-6133-1393 https://t.co/C9na524VJW

Players can even get coins from the Visitor Center, which can then be redeemed for in-game sprays. There are also mini-games to keep one busy. A total of four mini-games have been released alongside Lands Down Under in Fortnite Creative mode. These four mini-games are:

Sydney Surf Spectacular

Aussie Tradie Empire

Bake vs Batter

Kiwi Hideout

There have been leaks and rumors that the developers are planning to bring Kangaroos to Fortnite as well. While these animals are not present on the Creative map, seeing the recent interest of Epic, they might feature in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Edited by Sabine Algur