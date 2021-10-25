How to play Squid Game's Red light Green light in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Squid Game has taken the world by storm and is finally a part of Fortnite Season 8 thanks to fan efforts. While players are still waiting for Epic to officially collaborate with Netflix's hit show, some players have found a way to experience the thrill of Squid Game in Fortnite Season 8.

Thanks to Fortnite Creative, players can now enjoy one of the games featured on the Netflix original called Red Light Green Light. Here's how you can play Squid Game's Red Light Green Light in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Squid Game's Red light Green light in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 explained

Fortnite Creative is a great tool to build and design your own maps in the game and for players to take advantage of it from time to time. This time around, some players have created a map that lets you enjoy Squid Game's rendition of the classic 'Red Light Green Light' in Fortnite Season 8.

A Fortnite player by the name of Glitch King devised this creative map. To join the map, you have to first agree to the host's rules. The rules are moderately simple: Whenever Glitch King or any other player who takes control says Green Light or Red Light, you have to perform as per the rules.

If this is something you would like to try, and you're a content creator, you can join the Squid Game creative map by visiting the creative section of Fortnite and using the 4453-7853-1540 Squid Game Fortnite code. Glitch King has done a great job of replicating the show's esthetic, music, and rules. You can even get $10 or 1000 V-Bucks if you win at the end. Players can check out how the game works below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Glitch King 👑 @GlitchKing15 for people who asked for my squid game map code

4453-7853-1540

this version is for content creators (1 person need to be a host) for people who asked for my squid game map code

4453-7853-1540

this version is for content creators (1 person need to be a host) https://t.co/yQSaJBhraM

The game looks like an entertaining way for players to try out something different and unknown. One of the participants can be the host while others can follow their directions. Fortnite Season 8 has already seen a ton of collaborations, and the community would love to see an official Fortnite x Squid Game collab down the line.

Edited by Danyal Arabi