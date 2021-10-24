When is Grisabelle coming out in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Season 8 is just over a month old and has shown off some great cosmetics, skins, and other items in the game. The annual Fortnitemares event has entered its last phase, but Epic is in no mood to stop the party. Despite launching several unique skins for this year's Fortnitemares, the developers still have more in store for players.

The Grisabelle skin is an upcoming skin coming to Fortnite Season 8 as part of the Fortnitemares 2021 event. The current Halloween event is almost over, which begs the question: When is Epic planning to launch the Grisabelle skin in Fortnite Season 8?

Everything we know about the Grisabelle skin in Fortnite Season 8

The Grisabelle skin is a Rare Outfit and belongs to the Oakwitch Academy set. The skin was initially leaked by Fortnite data miners but has still not been added to the game. Prominent Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX has shared some information about the skin.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Grisabelle is gonna be a part of this Fortnitemares' jumpscare zombies and will be called "Scholar Ghoul", you get 20 XP per jumpscare zombie kill, and they have a 50% chance of spawning in some props! Grisabelle is gonna be a part of this Fortnitemares' jumpscare zombies and will be called "Scholar Ghoul", you get 20 XP per jumpscare zombie kill, and they have a 50% chance of spawning in some props! https://t.co/3tdZhAcHBs

As per the leak, the Grisabelle skin will be a part of this year's Fortnitemares jumpscare zombies and will be called "Scholar Ghoul." Players will also get 20 XP per jumpscare zombie kill and even have a 50% chance of spawning in some props.

All of these bonus perks make Grisabelle a perfect addition to the already existing slew of skins in Fortnite Season 8. However, Epic has been quiet about when the skin will be added to the game.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX And for those who don't know or missed it, THERE IS a Shadow Midas card, it's just saved for the last Fortnitemares update (18.30) which is next Tuesday! And for those who don't know or missed it, THERE IS a Shadow Midas card, it's just saved for the last Fortnitemares update (18.30) which is next Tuesday! https://t.co/zZ1N6ij0GI

Going by the trends, Epic might release the Grisabelle skin sometime next week, presumably on Tuesday. Epic might even have an update planned, seeing that the skin was designed with the ongoing Fortnitemares event in mind. Epic will have to release the skin during the last week of the Fortnitemares 2021 event as it ends after Halloween.

This year's Halloween event will come to an end on November 1, with the final week commencing on October 26. Players can expect an official announcement soon enough. There is a chance that the developers might release some fresh unannounced skins during the final week as well, so players should keep their eyes peeled in the coming week.

