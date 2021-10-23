How to get the Mummy skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares 2021 is turning out to be the grandest Halloween event in Fortnite history as Epic continuously adds new challenges, NPCs, rewards, skins and more. Players will now get to play as the Mummy, as Epic brings the legendary movie character into Fortnite Season 8.

Fortnite data miners had leaked the Mummy skin earlier, and now Epic is officially bringing the skin, pickaxe and more to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The Halloween event will become "more alive" with the Mummy's arrival on the island.

Here's a guide on how players can get the Mummy skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

About the Mummy bundle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, its contents and price

Epic has added a brand new Mummy bundle to Fortnite Season 8 as part of the yearly Fortnitemares event. The third week has already given players loads of new items and it doesn't look like Epic is going to end this streak. The Mummy bundle consists of the Mummy skin itself as well as an Ancient Staff pickaxe and Smallcophagus backbling.

Fortnite @FortniteGame After thousands of years, he awakens soon… After thousands of years, he awakens soon… https://t.co/8u83rhFY4t

The Mummy bundle also includes a Mummified weapon wrap. The skin's appearance is apt for the Halloween event. The bundle will be available in the Item Shop, so players can get it directly by shelling out 1600 V-Bucks. To obtain the Mummy skin on its own, they need to spend 1200 V-Bucks.

Players can purchase individual items from the Mummy bundle in Fortnite Season 8, but given that the bundle is fairly priced, going for the entire set will be a better option.

Also Read

Now is the time to get the Mummy skin as Epic is famous for removing items quickly and not bringing them back. The Mummy is not the only item to be launched in Fortnite Season 8. Accompanying the Mummy bundle is the Graven bundle, which will also be released as part of the Fortnitemares event in Season 8.

Edited by Sabine Algur