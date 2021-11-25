Are Kangaroos coming to Fortnite Chapter 3? Everything we know so far

Are Kangaroos coming to Fortnite Chapter 3? Well, if you are wondering the same thing, you are not alone. Fortnite Chapter 3 will be a big update in terms of maps, stories, characters, gameplay mechanics, and more. As we get closer and closer to the new Chapter's arrival, leaks have started surfacing on social media.

Many prominent leakers are sharing crucial information about Fortnite Chapter 3, making the wait a little more tolerable. With Epic's recent focus on wildlife, many players are now wondering whether Kangaroos are coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 or not.

This article will aim to answer this question and everything known up until now.

Will we see Kangaroos in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The answer to this question is yes, very likely. The developers first added wildlife to Fortnite in Season 6. The wilderness again appeared in Season 7, and the kangaroos were initially teased via a spectrogram.

This led many leakers to think that the animal would be added in Season 7, but as we all know, that did not happen. Now, again, rumors and leaks about kangaroos being added to Fortnite Chapter 3 are gaining traction.

Right now, the Fortnite ANZ (Australia & New Zealand) account is teasing content 24x7, which further heightens the possibilities of seeing kangaroos in Chapter 3. Leakers also state that these animals will be rideable.

As per notable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the developers are creating new mechanics for rideable animals in Fortnite. These features have been in progress for a few months now, and it looks as if the next Chapter might be when we get to see giant kangaroos in Fortnite.

HYPEX even mentions that players won't be able to search, aim/shoot, build and carry a player while riding these alleged animals. Furthermore, players will require a saddle item to ride them. Epic might add some challenges or quests that involve players looking for these saddles in the game.

Also, players will command their animals to attack other players if they're on an aggressive animal. That's not all; even bots will be able to ride these animals.

All of these leaks make for a strong case that might suggest that kangaroos are coming to Fortnite Chapter 3. But how and when these will arrive on the island remains a mystery.

