Fortnite glitch is allowing players to use restricted emotes, here is how

Fortnite emotes are one of the best ways to express one's emotions in the game and there are plenty of new and old emotes that one can equip in their emote wheel. Epic has continually added new emotes and even added some real-life viral dance moves as emotes to Fortnite. With the current season being in its final stages, the developers have brought the Mechs back to the island.

As players may already know, you cannot use an emote while riding the giant Mech robots. However, thanks to a new glitch, players can use any emote while riding the Mechs in Fortnite Season 8. If you have been wanting to do something like this, your wish has finally been answered.

A new glitch allows players to use emotes while riding Mechs in Fortnite Season 8

A Fortnite player called the Glitch King has found a new fantastic way to allow players to use emotes while riding Mechs in Fortnite Season 8. In one of his videos, the player explains how one can exploit this glitch to have some fun in the game. In his video, Glitch King explains that players will first need to enable the "Repeat Last Emote" option from the in-game settings.

This option is present under the emote section in Keyboard controls. Once you have enabled the option, jump into the game and grab a Mech. You can easily find one in Corny Crops or near Pleasant Park in Fortnite Season 8. To use any emote while riding Mechs in Fortnite Season 8, all you have to do is select any emote of your choice, then press the repeat last emote button while entering the Mech at the very same time.

If you do this successfully, you will see your Mech performing the emote that you have selected. Here's a video of Glitch King explaining and showing the same below:

Since this is a glitch, it is very likely that Epic Games will patch this up soon. Those who have been wanting to see the Mechs dance and perform different moves can exploit this glitch before Epic removes it for good.

