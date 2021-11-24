Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: Rideable kangaroos, desert biomes, 'Down Under' emote and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks have begun appearing on social media. So far, the new map's name has been revealed and HYPEX has leaked details of an upcoming weapon in Epic's Battle Royale. However, that's not all that has been leaked thus far.

Since most of the community focuses on major leaks, smaller ones manage to slip past unnoticed. While these may seem inconsequential, they help complete the big picture and provide additional information.

MamaLlama007 @MobileMamaLlama @FortniteANZ 👀🎶🌏⏳🔄🗺🦘🌴🏞 #Fortnite #Chapter3 Is there more to this... Timing. With A 'Down Under' 🎶emote possibly coming Friday? Remember; "See You On The Flip Side".. And Kangaroos teased in past season 7 leaks.. Maybe the new map has some tropical, desert biomes similar to AU & NZ? @FortniteANZ 👀🎶🌏⏳🔄🗺🦘🌴🏞 #Fortnite #Chapter3 Is there more to this... Timing. With A 'Down Under' 🎶emote possibly coming Friday? Remember; "See You On The Flip Side".. And Kangaroos teased in past season 7 leaks.. Maybe the new map has some tropical, desert biomes similar to AU & NZ? https://t.co/UopDQcGsg5

Kangaroos are likely coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 and they may be rideable

Wildlife was introduced to the game in Season 6. Then, at the start of Season 7, kangaroos were first teased via a spectrogram. Leakers were convinced the animal would be added to the game. Sadly, however, that did not happen.

Currently, with the Fortnite ANZ (Australia & New Zealand) account teasing content 24x7, there's a chance that kangaroos may finally be added in-game. What's more is that these creatures may be rideable mounts.

HYPEX @HYPEX More info about the upcoming rideable animals:



- You can't do these actions while riding them: search, aim/shoot, build & carry a player

- You'll need a Saddle item to ride them

- You can make them attack players, if they're an aggressive animal

- Bots can ride animals More info about the upcoming rideable animals:- You can't do these actions while riding them: search, aim/shoot, build & carry a player- You'll need a Saddle item to ride them- You can make them attack players, if they're an aggressive animal- Bots can ride animals

According to HYPEX, the developers have been working on new mechanics for rideable animals in Fortnite. It has been in development for a few months and may finally be ready. If all goes according to plan, players will be hopping around on giant kangaroos in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Artemis may feature desert biomes with a lot of sand

BURNN GAMING @BurnnGaming



Mostly in Terrain and Biome materials, but potentially other places as well! The one below is for sand height.



#Fortnite #Leaks "Artemis", which the codename for the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, is already being used in several places in the files.Mostly in Terrain and Biome materials, but potentially other places as well! The one below is for sand height. "Artemis", which the codename for the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, is already being used in several places in the files. Mostly in Terrain and Biome materials, but potentially other places as well! The one below is for sand height.#Fortnite #Leaks https://t.co/hgvVo36Csm

Tucked away within the game files are hints of an upcoming desert biome. Though there's not much to go on, it can clearly be seen that sand will be present in Fortnite Chapter 3.

While indeed "sand" could refer to beaches as well, it can also be found in deserts. With the community asking for a desert for months now, perhaps Epic Games has finally decided to add one.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN According to @HYPEX we will also get a Cactus consumable at some point in the season, He thinks it launch you or make you bounce According to @HYPEX we will also get a Cactus consumable at some point in the season, He thinks it launch you or make you bounce https://t.co/sb41v4kHrM

Additionally, cactus consumables are proof of an upcoming desert biome. Epic Games wouldn't have created this item if it didn't have a proper region on the map to be placed in.

The 80's hit song 'Down Under' hints at upcoming emote for Fortnite Chapter 3

With Fortnite ANZ recently making its debut on Twitter, developers are hinting at an upcoming emote to celebrate the occasion. The popular hit number from the 80's called Down Under, by Australian rock band Men at Work, may become an Icon Series emote.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Currently, it's unclear if this will be a Season 8 emote or the first one for Fortnite Chapter 3. Whichever is the case, fans are excited and eager to add it to their lockers.

Edited by Sabine Algur

LIVE POLL Q. Would Battle Kangaroos be a good addition to Fortnite Chapter 3? Where do I sign up? Wait, battle what? 4 votes so far