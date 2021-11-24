Fortnite Chapter 3 weapon leak has fans beyond excited

Fortnite Chapter 3's first weapon has been leaked. Based on the information provided by HYPEX, the weapon may be an improved version of the Flint-Knock Pistol. It will feature a push-back effect, which will allow for mobility after each shot.

The weapon will deal 27 to 32 damage depending on the rarity and will feature a large headshot multiplier of 4x. To compensate for the high damage, the magazine size will be limited to five accompanied by a high reload time.

HYPEX @HYPEX An Upcoming Chapter 3 Weapon that Epic are working on sounds like a buffed FlintKnock (Common to Legendary)



- Clip size: 5

- Fire Rate: 1

- Damage: 27-32

- Headshot Multiplier: x4

- Reload Time: 5.5-6.5 seconds

- It has a double weapon delay of: 1.25s

What's surprising about this weapon is that HYPEX may not have been the first to reveal this information. EDMIRE2k, the concept creator of the Fortnite Chapter 3 "Artemis" map, mentioned something similar in his post that predates the leak.

Fortnite Chapter 3 concept map may have predicted the new weapon

After HYPEX's tweet gained traction, several users pointed out that something similar was mentioned in the concept map. It reads:

"Something shady is afoot 'The Deck'. A legendary pirate captain keeps his stash locked away in a vault. Defeat him to obtain the new mythic dual 'Yeet-Knock' pistols."

Despite the similarities between the leak and concept map, it's unknown if they are both referring to the same weapon. While the artist does mention that the design is based off a prototype map, things can change during development.

Furthermore, most dual weapons in-game have an even magazine size. Given these facts, it's unlikely that 'Yeet-Knock' dualies exist. While they do sound like a lot of fun, players shouldn't get their hopes up.

How fans feel about the new Fortnite Chapter 3 weapon

The Fornite community at the moment is somewhat divided in opinion. While most fans are excited about the new weapon, others are discontented. According to a few, rotating weapons from Chapter 1 and 2 has become stale.

Shizuko Isamu @ShizukoIsamu @HYPEX They need to make brand new weapons because I’m done seeing chapter 1 and 2 weapons @HYPEX They need to make brand new weapons because I’m done seeing chapter 1 and 2 weapons

As of now though, the information provided in the leak is subject to change. That being the case, the weapon may function differently when officially revealed. Players will have to wait for in-game footage before accepting the information.

What other weapons can players expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



It has fun Items, Vehicles to get around and what I believe would be fan favorite Weapons!



[Link: If Fortnite Chapter 3 is next Season, this is what I would personally like to see as a Loot Pool resetIt has fun Items, Vehicles to get around and what I believe would be fan favorite Weapons![Link: tiermaker.com/create/create-… If Fortnite Chapter 3 is next Season, this is what I would personally like to see as a Loot Pool resetIt has fun Items, Vehicles to get around and what I believe would be fan favorite Weapons![Link:tiermaker.com/create/create-…] https://t.co/SBWukgJBPV

There is no official information or leaks regarding other weapons at the moment. Given the flexibility that exists within the game's loot pool, anything is possible. Players may see a mix of old weapons alongside new ones as well.

Hopefully, by the end of November, information about the upcoming loot pool should begin to surface. Until then, players will just have to cross their fingers and hope their wishes are fulfilled.

Edited by Sabine Algur

