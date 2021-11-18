How to find the Shopping Carts in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 

Shopping Carts have made a much-anticipated return to Fortnite via the 18.40 update. They make up one of the quirkiest vehicles in the game, although they were away from the Battle Royale for as long as fans can remember.

Fortnite boasts an insane array of amusing items, from the speed-boosting consumable Chilli Chug Splash to the absolutely mystifying Inflate-A-Bull. However, it's safe to say that the Shopping Cart is one of the wackiest items patrons of Epic Games' venerated Battle Royale have ever seen.

As already mentioned, Shopping Carts have returned to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (likely the last season of this chapter) via the new update, which also added the Naruto skin and corresponding items.

The following section will throw more light on everything players need to know to find the Shopping Carts in the 100-man Battle Royale.

Where are the Shopping Carts located in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and how are they used?

Retail Row is a POI on the Fortnite map where the Carts can be found as this location is full of shops. If there aren't any here, players need to head to residential areas like Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake.

It is important to note that Shopping Carts spawn at random, and if not found at the aforementioned locations, they can literally be anywhere on the map. Players have also suggested that they're only present in small numbers at the moment, implying that finding them also involves an element of luck.

How to use the Shopping Carts in Fortnite

Players will need to interact with the wacky vehicle in order to make the most of its capabilities.

Furthermore, players will need to gain some momentum to accelerate and will need to trigger the "Toggle Build Mode" button to initiate a speed boost.

Shopping Carts work best when playing with a friend. One can sit inside the Cart while the other gives it a push. In addition, it's great for a quick escape when overwhelmed by enemies.

However, it's important to note that friends pushing the Cart will be vulnerable to getting knocked down. Interestingly, the Shopping Cart is the only vehicle in Fortnite that doesn't need fuel, so players can take it around with them through the length and breadth of the map without needing to visit a gas station.

Edited by Sabine Algur