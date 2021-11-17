"You win, I'll play again": MrBeast hints at Fortnite return after the latest 18.40 update 

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has been away from Fortnite for a while now. However, he teased a return to the 100-man battle royale via a Twitter post, responding to a Naruto skin animation, which came out the other day after months of leaks and rumors.

Just a few days back, one of the most consistent Fortnite streamers, SypherPK, pointed out that MrBeast has left the battle royale for good and will not be returning anytime soon.

However, if the philanthropic streamer's latest tweet is to be believed, a Fortnite stream on his channel is going to come out sooner rather than later.

Epic Games pushed the 18.40 update that added major changes to the game and set the impetus for Chapter 3. The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration has introduced fresh faces like Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake.

Epic Games also added Boruto to the mix, who is the only son of Naruto, according to the manga series. He has been added to the game as the second variant of the skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

It is important to note that Naruto doesn't turn into his son with the skin, instead it just displays two important phases of the character's life.

Every new skin, cosmetic, and backbling coming with the Naruto skin in Fortnite Season 8

As already mentioned, the new update has added four new skins to the game along with the corresponding backblings and pickaxes.

The following is a list of all the cosmetics that have made their way to Fortnite via the Naruto collab:

Skins

Naruto Uzumaki

Sasuke Uchiha

Sakura Haruno

Kakashi Hatak

Pickaxes

Snake Sword

Hidan's Scythe

Power Pick

Black Ops Sword

Kunai

Backblings

Pakkun

Scroll

Demon Wind Shuriken

Hidden Leaf Cloak

The Phoenix Force

All cosmetics are being offered in two distinct bundles. Players can purchase either the Naruto and Kakashi Bundle for 2,100 V-Bucks or get the Sasuke and Sakura Bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop.

In addition, Epic Games also has the Gear Bundle, which boasts Kunai weapons, some emotes, and other items for 1500 V-Bucks.

Sadly, a segment of fans have expressed their dismay over Fortnite's crossover with Naruto for being too plain and simple.

Fortnite Season 8 is ending soon and Epic Games might vault these skins after the live event.

Edited by R. Elahi