Fortnite player literally 'pays' to win the game

Fortnite players come up with bizarre techniques to use and take advantage of all the items at their disposal. However, there have been times when the community has called out certain features or cosmetics and labeled them as "pay to win."

Fortnite Chapter 3 sees the return of Vending Machines, which players can use to obtain different items depending on the machine they visit.

Players can use Vending Machines to buy healing items or ammo in exchange for a certain amount of gold bars. A player recently shared a clip of his Victory Royale and the community is convinced that Vending Machines can be used as a pay to win item.

A Fortnite player puts the Vending Machine to great use

Vending Machines are scattered all around the island and offer up to three items, with the rarest usually costing the most gold. Recently, a user named YoitzAigers on Reddit shared a video where the player showed off a brilliant technique to get the Victory Royale.

As can be discerned from the video, the final circle has started to close in near a building with two players remaining. Instead of rushing into the other player or rotating inside the circle, the Fortnite player came up with a clever idea.

The player took advantage of a vending machine placed near him and uses the 'patch up' option to heal himself up in exchange for 200 gold bars. Since the player was outside the circle, they had to use the patch up option a couple of times until the other player ran out of health.

The comments underneath the post are full of people saying that this is a prime example of pay to win, while several others were happy that they came across this trick.

This is not the first incident in Chapter 3 Season 1 when the community has called out for pay to win items. In just a couple of days since its arrival in the game, the Hawkeye Aerial Archer has already been labeled as a pay-to-win glider.

