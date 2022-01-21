Fortnite is already planning to destroy Tilted Towers within 36 hours of its addition

One of the most talked about additions to Fortnite Chapter 3 is Tilted Towers. The OG POI has been close to everyone's hearts, and its surprise comeback has made players quite excited.

Stage six of snow melting revealed Tilted Towers underneath, and it looks more or less the same as it was in Fortnite Chapter 1.

Ever since its return to Chapter 3, Tilted Towers has been a hot drop location, and the community is delighted to have the POI back. However, it seems like Epic has different plans and might be planning to destroy the POI soon.

Tilted Towers might get obliterated in Fortnite Chapter 3

It's not even been a complete two days since the return of Tilted Towers, and it seems like the developers are already thinking of blowing up the place. For those who don't remember, the iconic Fortnite location met a terrible fate after the volcano erupted in May 2019, taking along half of Retail Row and regions of the iceberg in Polar Peak.

A new tweet by Fortnite has many players worried about the location's fate and its future in Chapter 3. The handle advises players not to bully or terrorize the newly added Klombos or the developers might "eliminate all of Tilted Towers."

Fortnite @FortniteGame We’ve only had Klombos for a day, but if anything happened to them, we would eliminate all of Tilted. We’ve only had Klombos for a day, but if anything happened to them, we would eliminate all of Tilted. https://t.co/6g2I05IG7T

While the tweet seems like a subtle dig at players who have been experimenting with Klombos ever since the animals arrived, it could also be foreshadowing the POI's future.

There's a slight possibility that the debut of Klombo and the fate of Tilted might be connected. We know little about Klombo's background, or the reason behind their appearance in Chapter 3.

The Klombos arrived in the game the same day as Tilted did and it could be more than just a coincidence if the end of Tilted Towers is connected with them. Epic Games has been known to add bizarre twists, and loopers, though disappointed, will not be too surprised by the destruction of Tilted Towers.

Until that happens, players might want to treat Klombos with more respect so that Epic doesn't take away the beloved OG POI.

