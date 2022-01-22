Is the Fortnite Hawkeye glider pay to win?

Fortnite and Marvel have a history of famous collaborations for their exciting item shop cosmetics and in-game features. From Iron Man to Spider-Man, Epic has not left a single element unnoticed from the comics to make the cosmetics accurate and include features that please both the fans and the player base.

However, a couple of times, there has been backlash from both sides towards Epic for bad cosmetic design and in-game features. Be it the oversized Cable skin or poorly designed Shang Chi skin and cosmetics, players sometimes want the game to stick to either movies or comics. Creating new faces or versions of the hero is something they do not like.

A similar case was with Hawkeye cosmetics. Players were expecting the Jeremy Renner-Hailee Steinfeld duo to grace the item shop when their cosmetics arrived as Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, but in return, all they got was a disappointment. But there was one cosmetic that was unique and stood out as pay-to-win.

Hawkeye's Aerial Archer is a pay-to-win Fortnite glider

The Hawkeye bundle introduced a brand new glider which offers loopers to glide into the island in a new way. The first-ever Fortnite glider, which can be ridden from the side, gives players an area to hide behind, identified as a gameplay advantage.

The glider is in the form of a bow with two handles - one for holding via hand and the other for placing the player's feet. The loopers can stand on the left side of the glider and glide in style onto the island.

The area that the glider covers is so big that even when an opponent shoots at a player gliding, there is a very minimal chance the shots will hit. Hence, the community has certified Aerial Archer as a pay-to-win glider.

Previous pay-to-win gliders in Fortnite

Like Hawkeye's glider, one more glider in Fortnite has a reputation for being a pay-to-win glider and which soon became the favorite of all pros and casual players. The Deadpool Dragacorn glider is part of the X-Force bundle launched in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.

The community bought the glider-like wildfire as the animation of the Dragacorn glider, with players hopping up and down on it, preventing them from getting shot on multiple occasions. Moreover, the glider's glittery rainbow streak distorted the opponent's vision while they were shooting the looper on the glider.

Ultimately Fortnite removed the glider from the competitive playlist until, at a later point in time, they nerfed the movement of the glider so it wouldn't hop up and down with the same intensity. Loopers speculate whether Hawkeye's glider will meet the same fate or not.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar