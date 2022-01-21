7 Marvel superheroes that players would like to see in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Fortnite x Hawkeye collaboration was not what players were hoping for. Although the in-game skin looks good, neither Clint nor Kate exactly look the part. Nevertheless, the glider was a saving grace.

Moving forward and onward, with Marvel set to release multiple movies and shows this year, more cosmetics may be coming to the game. Despite the lack of official information, these skins are potentially some of the best that fans would like to see in Fortnite.

Squatingdog @thesquatingdog Fortnite @FortniteGame A string + a stick =

Legendary archers Clint Barton & Kate Bishop. Available in the Item Shop now! A string + a stick =Legendary archers Clint Barton & Kate Bishop. Available in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/pgZMgCqqWy Don't get me wrong I love Fortnite crossovers, but someone has to say it, Hawkeye is the lamest Avenger in history and it isn't even close! twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… Don't get me wrong I love Fortnite crossovers, but someone has to say it, Hawkeye is the lamest Avenger in history and it isn't even close! twitter.com/FortniteGame/s…

These 7 Marvel superheroes would be a fine addition to Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Black Knight

EMPEROR BOSS @GodEmperorBoss



Man that was an amazing run and gave a glimpse of Dame's ancestors and work of his Ebony Blade and his times during Avengers and on I love the art and the story and yeah Black Knight is an amazing character !!!



8.5/10



#BlackKnight #Marvel BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADEMan that was an amazing run and gave a glimpse of Dame's ancestors and work of his Ebony Blade and his times during Avengers and on I love the art and the story and yeah Black Knight is an amazing character !!!8.5/10 BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADEMan that was an amazing run and gave a glimpse of Dame's ancestors and work of his Ebony Blade and his times during Avengers and on I love the art and the story and yeah Black Knight is an amazing character !!!8.5/10#BlackKnight #Marvel https://t.co/XlCWtYQ72Q

Black Knight, played by popular actor Kit Harington, is the latest superhero to be added to the MCU's Phase Four. Although he won't be seen on-screen for a while, the skin will make an excellent in-game addition. While there is already an in-game skin called Black Knight, this one could feature the actor himself.

2) Moon Knight

The Moon Knight television miniseries will air towards the end of March 2022. While the character has been shrouded in mystery all these years, he will finally be showcased in all his glory. However, the reason why this skin deserves to be in the game is due to the white esthetics. Loopers can't get enough of block color skins.

3) Starfox

Unlike his brother Thanos, Starfox fights for what is right. Played by popular artist Harry Styles, the character shot to fame after being showcased in the Eternals movie. Since Fortnite already featured Galactus in Chapter 2 Season 4, having Starfox as a skin will make a lot of sense.

4) America Chavez

Ace of Atredies @LucidlyAce69420 I cannot wait for America Chavez: Multiverse of Madness this year!!! Her debut in her solo movie, so proud I cannot wait for America Chavez: Multiverse of Madness this year!!! Her debut in her solo movie, so proud https://t.co/e8xvmbFhc6

America Chavez will be showcased in all her glory in Multiverse of Madness. Although the character is relatively unknown to the Fortnite community, her personality and superpowers will make her a hit.

With the rising hype surrounding her character increasing as her launch nears, her appearance in Fortnite is definitely something that players are looking out for.

5) Doctor Strange

déia @midnightmarvl everybody say thank you doctor strange for existing everybody say thank you doctor strange for existing https://t.co/OnDvPlCVZK

Not having a Doctor Strange skin added to the game is like not having Iron Man in the Avengers. Ever since the character was introduced on-screen, he has rapidly gained popularity. Hopefully, Epic Games will take note of the hype surrounding the character and provide an in-game skin soon.

6) Morbius

Although Morbius is more of an anti-hero than a superhero, he would make a fine addition as a playable skin in the game. With the movie due to be released in just a few days, Loopers should be on the lookout for leaks and teasers.

With Jared Leto set to play Morbius, an alternate skin that would feature his human form would make an excellent addition to the roster.

7) Scarlet Witch

Ren @wandasolsen MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS SCARLET WITCH SUPREMACY MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS SCARLET WITCH SUPREMACY https://t.co/keRNW9cgfd

Ever since Scarlet Witch was showcased in WandaVision, the community has been requesting Epic Games for a skin. Hopefully, since she is set to appear alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May, her skin may finally get added to Fortnite. If all goes well, players may even see two selectable styles for the character.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions only. The characters present in the list are in no particular order of ranking.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan