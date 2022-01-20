Tfue disses Tilted Towers, Fortnite community fires back immediately

Turner "Tfue" Tenney, who has had a love/hate relationship with Fortnite, recently expressed some choice words about Tilted Towers returning to the battle royale title.

Players have wanted the original aspects of the game to return for years now. In that vein, Tilted Towers is finally back in Chapter 3 and the majority of the player population is ecstatic.

Tfue, however, has a different opinion. His thoughts on the return of Tilted Towers had Twitter users pointing out that he made his name from the very POI that he is slandering and suggesting that he show more respect.

Fortnite community jumps on Tfue after he disrespects Tilted Towers

Tfue @Tfue Fuck Tilted Towers Fuck Tilted Towers

Tfue's words echoed throughout Twitter and the Fortnite community and didn't sit well with several individuals. They were quick to tell Tfue off and voice their support for one of the most popular landing zones the game has ever seen.

One user had no issue letting Tfue know how Tilted Towers affected his popularity. The "don't forget where you came from" is an important message when considering some OG players' thoughts about the game.

Gl1tzh_Skilled @SkilledFN @Tfue just cuz ur too scared to get shit on at the game doesnt mean u can hate on it @Tfue just cuz ur too scared to get shit on at the game doesnt mean u can hate on it

Another user took a direct shot at Tfue's skills in the game. Mostly found playing Apex Legends and Warzone these days, he makes his way back to Fortnite occasionally, and there are some who think he can't keep up with the new generation.

Steths @stethshimself @Tfue How can you say that when fortnite content creators and fortnite members wanted Tilted Towers for so long, and now you just make it seem like we didnt want it back @Tfue How can you say that when fortnite content creators and fortnite members wanted Tilted Towers for so long, and now you just make it seem like we didnt want it back

So many players called for the return of Tilted Towers, and Tfue's words made it seem like that was not the case. They certainly don't have a problem letting him know they don't share the same sentiment.

Daniel Robles @pixeldani3l @Tfue u know damn well u would get ur viewers back if u streamed tilted @Tfue u know damn well u would get ur viewers back if u streamed tilted 💀

It wasn't long before someone took a shot at his viewership. A user replied to Tfue's statement about Tilted Towers, targeting the fact that his viewership just hasn't been the same since he stopped playing the Epic Games title.

OwenieFN @oweniefc @Tfue Ok and the point of this is? @Tfue Ok and the point of this is?

Finally, one user simply disregarded Tfue's opinion altogether. He questioned the point of the comment, which perhaps summed up the situation most appropriately.

After all, Tilted Towers is back for a reason, and one popular creator's criticism of its return will likely not dent its popularity.

