3 Fortnite superhero skins that broke sales records (& 3 that flopped)

Ever since the first Marvel collab in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4, with the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup mode, superhero skins have been quite popular among players. While everyone loves superheroes, what makes these skins even more attractive are the subtle twists added by the developers to fit them into Fortnite's storyline.

Over the course of three Chapters, we have witnessed a ton of superhero crossover events and collaborations, opening the gates of Fortnite Island for more such tie-ups. But not all of them have been successful. In this article, we will list three Fortnite superhero skins that broke sales records and three that flopped completely.

3 successful Fortnite superhero skins

1) Spider-Man

The latest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 saw the arrival of Spider-Man, one of the most highly-anticipated skins in the game. It was an instant success even before it was released. The skin was accompanied by mythic webshooters and a brand new Daily Bugle POI, both of which have been lauded by the community.

2) Batman

Billionaire-turned-superhero Bruce Wayne is the one you want to call when the sun goes down on the Fortnite island. Batman crashed on Fortnite Island to fight injustice and is now stuck in the loop. The caped crusader has different types of skins in-game and players particularly liked seeing the Dark Knight in these different avatars.

3) Tony Stark (Iron Man)

Marvel's playboy billionaire Tony Stark was an instant hit for Marvel. Epic Games nailed every aspect of the character, and players had the option to choose from two different styles and three colors.

3 flopped superhero skins

1) Shang Chi

While the movie was quite a success for Marvel, the Shang Chi skin failed to replicate the same in Fortnite. Several players were unimpressed with the skin as it just didn't look anything like the version in the movie.

2) Cable

In mid-2020, Cable was released in Fortnite. At the time of its release, it was priced at 1,500 V-Bucks. The community was not too fond of the skin as it was too clunky, had terrible-looking colors, and came with a giant hitbox. All of this combined to make the Cable Fortnite skin a failure.

3) Joltara

The Joltara skin added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 was a total flop. The skin was from the Boundless set and came with a total of 13 cosmetic items. Players soon forgot about the skin and not many use the Joltara skin in the game.

