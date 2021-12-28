3 Marvel characters that look nothing like their Fortnite skin (and 3 that are identical)

Fortnite has a ton of Marvel skins, thanks to their recent addition of Spider-Man. There are two places they can look for inspiration now: comics and the MCU. The designs between those two often differ and make it difficult for Fortnite to replicate. Here are three they nailed and three that are a bit off the mark.

Fortnite Marvel skins that either nailed it or missed the mark

Missed the mark

3) Shang-Chi

The Shang-Chi skin isn't that bad, but the main issue is that it looks nothing like the MCU counterpart. It's pretty close to the comic one, but the skin was clearly released for the movie.

It was released right when the movie hit theaters, but it looked nothing like Simu Liu's version.

Shang-Chi's skin missed the mark a little bit (Image via Epic Games)

2) Domino

On the other hand, Domino is much more prominent in the comics. She was in Deadpool 2, but most players knew her from the pages. The issue here is that the skin isn't a close representation. Also, it looks nothing like the cinematic version either.

Domino was a miss for Marvel skins (Image via Epic Games)

1) Psylocke

This one is probably the most disappointing. it doesn't look a lot like the X-Men movies version (from X-Men: Apocalypse mainly) or the comic version. It wasn't a super popular skin, and this may be why.

Nailed it

3) Deadpool

Fitting with Deadpool's character, his skin looks like it was ripped from the comics or from his movies and placed into Fortnite. It's a great skin and it is very accurate to what Deadpool looks like. Both the comics fans and live-action fans were pleased with this one.

Deadpool skin was a huge hit for Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

2) Captain America

The Captain America skin is an extremely faithful adaptation of both comic book Steve Rogers and the MCU version. It's a great design and manages to keep both versions in mind. Fortnite nailed this one.

Captain America is a great adaptation in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

1) Spider-Man

Spiderman has arrived in Fortnite (image via Epic Games)

The Spider-Man skin has been a huge success this season, forcing players to grind just to get it in their inventory. Part of the reason for that is that it's a great representation of Spider-Man.

The live-action Spider-Man (from any of the three franchises) look different, and this is clearly based on the comics. However, it's one of the most comically accurate suits any Spider-Man has ever gotten.

shdhdh @Lsuarez1679 @CarrotScraps Nah avengers is one of my favourite games ever but the fortnite one is more comic accurate that any including marvels Spider-Man version @CarrotScraps Nah avengers is one of my favourite games ever but the fortnite one is more comic accurate that any including marvels Spider-Man version

Which of these Fortnite skins is the best? Which one is the worst?

