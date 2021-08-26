Where to find and purchase from vending machines in Fortnite (Week 12 challenge)

The Fortnite NPC, known as Maven, who's a part of the IO, seems to think that following the alien invasion of the island, a lot of vending machines have stopped working due to lack of maintenance.
She wants loopers to use the various vending machines on the island to ensure that at least some of them are still in working condition and are dispensing items as paid for.
Players will have to use gold to purchase the items, and upon completing the task, they will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points. Sadly though, neither the IO nor Maven will refund the gold spent.
Note: Fortnite week 12 Epic challenges will go live on August 26, at 10.00 am ET.
How to complete the "Purchase from vending machine" Fortnite week 12 Epic challenge
In order to complete this challenge, players will need to purchase three items from vending machines in the game. There are two kinds of vending machines in Fortnite Season 7:
- Weapon-O-Matics
- Mending Machines
Weapon-O-Matics sell weapons while Mending Machines sell healing items. Players will have to spend gold in order to make the purchases. Given that the challenge doesn't specify which items to purchase, players can buy the cheapest items to complete this challenge.
All locations to find Weapon-O-Matics in Fortnite Season 7
Players can use gold bars to buy Legendary tier weapons, alongside other items. There are a total of 29 Weapon-O-Matic vending machines located all across the island. Here are their locations:
- Misty Meadows (2)
- Slurpy Swamp (2)
- Dampy Dish
- The Durr Burger
- Weeping Woods (2)
- Pleasant Park
- Destined Dish
- Believer Beach
- Fort Crumpet
- Catty Corner
- Lazy Lake
- Retail Row (2)
- Lake Canoe
- Dirty Docks (2)
- Steamy Stacks (2)
- Dinky Dish
- The Orchard
- Corny Complex
- Craggy Cliffs (2)
- Risky Reels
- Defiant Dish
All locations to find Mending Machines in Fortnite Season 7
Players can use gold bars to buy shield potions and even heal themselves. There are a total of 12 Mending Machines located all across the island. Here are their locations:
- South of Steel Farm
- Viking Vessel
- Boney Burbs
- Believer Beach
- Pleasant Park
- Blue Steel Bridge
- East of Dinky Dish
- Chonker's Customs
- West of Misty Meadows
- Lazy Lake
- Purple Steel Bridge
- Gas N' Grub
