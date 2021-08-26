Where to find and purchase from vending machines in Fortnite (Week 12 challenge)

The Fortnite NPC, known as Maven, who's a part of the IO, seems to think that following the alien invasion of the island, a lot of vending machines have stopped working due to lack of maintenance.

She wants loopers to use the various vending machines on the island to ensure that at least some of them are still in working condition and are dispensing items as paid for.

Players will have to use gold to purchase the items, and upon completing the task, they will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points. Sadly though, neither the IO nor Maven will refund the gold spent.

"Purchase from vending machine" Fortnite week 12 Epic challenge (Image via iFireMonkey)

Note: Fortnite week 12 Epic challenges will go live on August 26, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Purchase from vending machine" Fortnite week 12 Epic challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players will need to purchase three items from vending machines in the game. There are two kinds of vending machines in Fortnite Season 7:

Weapon-O-Matics Mending Machines

Weapon-O-Matics sell weapons while Mending Machines sell healing items. Players will have to spend gold in order to make the purchases. Given that the challenge doesn't specify which items to purchase, players can buy the cheapest items to complete this challenge.

All locations to find Weapon-O-Matics in Fortnite Season 7

Players can use gold bars to buy Legendary tier weapons, alongside other items. There are a total of 29 Weapon-O-Matic vending machines located all across the island. Here are their locations:

Misty Meadows (2)

Slurpy Swamp (2)

Dampy Dish

The Durr Burger

Weeping Woods (2)

Pleasant Park

Destined Dish

Believer Beach

Fort Crumpet

Catty Corner

Lazy Lake

Retail Row (2)

Lake Canoe

Dirty Docks (2)

Steamy Stacks (2)

Dinky Dish

The Orchard

Corny Complex

Craggy Cliffs (2)

Risky Reels

Defiant Dish

All locations to find Mending Machines in Fortnite Season 7

Players can use gold bars to buy shield potions and even heal themselves. There are a total of 12 Mending Machines located all across the island. Here are their locations:

South of Steel Farm

Viking Vessel

Boney Burbs

Believer Beach

Pleasant Park

Blue Steel Bridge

East of Dinky Dish

Chonker's Customs

West of Misty Meadows

Lazy Lake

Purple Steel Bridge

Gas N' Grub

The 'Mending Machines' (Healing) as well as the 'Weapon-O-Matic' (Weapons) are both very... friendly in #FortniteSeason7



They chat with you and try to make friends whilst you buy items! pic.twitter.com/Q3giQsn16a — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 8, 2021

Also Read: Midas is alive and returning to Fortnite with his 3 best agents for revenge

Edited by Sabine Algur