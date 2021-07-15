Fastest ways to collect Gold Bars in Fortnite Season 7

An upcoming challenge in Fortnite is instructing players to collect 500 Gold Bars only to turn around and spend them. Collecting that amount of Gold Bars can take quite some time and requires a bit of a grind to acquire.

Week 6 Epic Challenges & The Week 6 Alien Artifacts

There are a few quick methods to obtain Fortnite's in-match currency that allow players to purchase items at various machines and NPCs. Shields, different weapons, and utility items, like the Inflate-A-Bull sold by Rick Sanchez, are great methods to spend Gold Bars in a worthwhile manner.

How to accumulate Gold Bars for Fortnite's Week 6 Epic Challenge

Gold bars can come from almost anywhere inside a Fortnite match, most commonly found in small bundles inside chests. Players also drop a few Gold Bars when killed, putting a target on anyone's back for those who wish to hunt for them.

Fortnite players can spend hours upon hours collecting Gold Bars in this manner to reach the quota for the Week 6 Challenges, but the game offers a faster route. NPCs scattered across the map frequently offer bounties that can usually be completed in a single match.

For example, Hayseed may offer a player 80 Gold Bars to perform a simple task like gathering materials or other items. Players can pick up these mini-quests from several NPCs to hoard hundreds of Fortnite's Week 6 Challenge items in a handful of games.

Another way to hoard Gold Bars promptly is to find a Bounty Board where players can activate a quest to hunt an enemy player. This method offers a high reward and a high risk, for combat is necessary and doesn't always turn out well for the hunter.

14 Bounty Boards littered across the map near named locations in Fortnite that can eventually pay 150 Gold Bars, nearly a third of what's needed. With some skill and knowledge of completing NPC quests, collecting enough Gold Bars to satisfy the Epic Challenge shouldn't take long.

Stay on the grind, open chests, hunt for enemy players, and utilize every outlet Fortnite provides to obtain gold bars.

