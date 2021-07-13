Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite: Spawn locations, uses, and other details

Fortnite players have anticipated the Inflate-A-Bull's appearance since its leak earlier in Season 7, and now it's officially a part of the game. This item will allow players to bounce all over the map while impervious to fall damage, giving them a wildly effective method to travel around.

The July 13 hotfix for the v17.10 Fortnite Battle Royale release includes the Inflate-A-Bull to help you avoid dangerous situations Also, Holly Hedges has turned into Holly Hatchery. A Parasite haven. pic.twitter.com/HHtCpimtAH — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 13, 2021

The Inflate-A-Bull is a part of Season 7's ever-changing weapon/item pool that increases the pace of the game while adding a wacky twist. With this "disguise," players can use it to bounce out of a pinch, escape a fast-approaching storm, or get the drop on an unsuspecting enemy.

Fortnite's Inflate-A-Bull mechanics and more

When picked up, the Inflate-A-Bull takes up one inventory slot and has an unlimited number of uses. Players can activate this bouncy suit to take the form of a cow that has some unique properties normal cows might now have.

With the Inflate-A-Bull equipped, players will be able to jump around and roll through the map without worrying about fall damage. This insane mobility item can move faster than a car in the right environment, covering ground at high speeds.

Activate the suit midair and jump at impact to start a chain of bouyant fun that can aid players in multiple scenarios by giving them a directional impulse. The Inflate-A-Bull also makes real cow noises in-game to mimic one as closely as possible.

In addition to its ability to absorb fall damage, the Inflate-A-Bull will protect Fortnite players from fires, such as exploded gasoline cans and Firefly Jars.

This Fortnite item is worn as a jetpack when not in use, and has a 8-16 second cooldown depending on how frequently its used. One downside is that enemy players can easily pop the suit and foil anyone's plans to quickly maneuver through the map.

The Inflate-A-Bull item will also be sold by Rick for 25 Gold and it's planned to be found in IO Chests, Supply Drops & Chests/Floor (i'll let you know if any of this changes tomorrow) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 12, 2021

It spawns randomly around the Fortnite map just like any other item that can be picked up on a regular basis. However, the fastest way to grab one is to find Rick Sanchez, who will sell one for 25 Gold Bars.

Find Rick at Defiant Dish just to the left of Lazy Lake to purchase an Inflate-A-Bull without having to search for one.

IO Tech chests and regular chests will likely be a common spot to find these mobility tools. It shouldn't take long to discover what Fortnite's latest addition has in store

Edited by Gautham Balaji