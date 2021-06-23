All items added in Fortnite 17.10 update: Inflate-A-Bull, Alien Nanites, Zyg & Choppy's Ray Gun

Fortnite's Season 7 and alien invasion has only been out for two weeks, and there's already been enough added content to last another month. The new 17.10 update for Fortnite is out and furthers the alien theme as well as the Cosmic Summer event and quests.

This update also brings new items to the game that deepen the weapon pool with the addition of a gravity-defying mini-game and player unique bonuses. The sheer plethora of Fortnite content can't seem to end or even slow down as Epic Games continues to crank out additional features.

Fortnite's 17.10 update - Everything that's new

Just when Season 7 started off with as big of a bang as players could conceive, another update recently released advanced Fortnite yet again. Here's a detailed list of everything added to the game and what each feature does.

Inflate-A-Bull

This play-on-words of a suit gives players the ability to act like a cow. Apparently, Fortnite cows roll down hills, bounce off of cliffs, and are fireproof.

Players who put on this suit can do each of the aforementioned actions or rather have the same properties. This item will be a good counter to the Firefly Jar and other items.

The new ‘Alien Nanites’ and ‘Inflate-A-Bull’ items have been added in today’s update. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/43i8WZoegS — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) June 22, 2021

Alien Nanites

Alien Nanites are new grenades implemented into Fortnite that give players the option to shift the world and manipulate the terrain. Their description states how they can generate an alien biome in a large area for a short period of time.

It's unclear exactly how the area will change to appear as a purplish alien biome, but players should be able to twist things up regardless.

Zyg & Choppy's Ray Gun

Image via Epic Games

This weapon is a mythic version of the Kymera Ray Gun that deals constant damage in a straight line of fire. A common place to find this boss weapon is at Hydro 16 after defeating the boss, Zyg.

It can also be found at other locations with a rare drop chance since it's a mythic weapon. It appears to deal more damage than other ray guns, like most mythic weapons do over their original counterparts.

Alien Knockgun Launcher

Image via Epic Games

This gun can send enemy players flying in Fortnite while dealing a small amount of damage in the process. The Alien Knockgun Launcher has a high reload time but is capable of displacing enemies, possibly back into the storm circle.

In the right hands, this gun can turn the battle on its head. It also resembles the Pulsar 9000 weapon from Fortnite's Save The World mode.

Alien Mothership Mini-Game

Image via Epic Games

As most players can see, there are three massive UFOs hovering over different named locations across the Fornite map. When players walk near, these ships called Abductors will suck them up and toss them in the Alien Mothership.

Inside, players can jump and fly around in the terrain abducted from the map as well to collect Vault Orbs, which leads to high-tier rewards. Players can obtain gray time Orbs to further their time limit and expand their haul.

Players can collect up to 5 Vault Orbs, which equates to legendary gear rewards at the end of the mini-game. While enemy players can't be damaged, they can be knocked around with a special knockback weapon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul