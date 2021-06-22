Everything new in Fortnite 17.10 Update: Alien Launcher, Men in Black teaser, Summer celebrations, and more

Epic has recently rolled out the v17.10 update to Fortnite Season 7. Several leaks suggest that the island is making significant changes following the update.

Data miners have extracted important information regarding the game and have revealed the news to the public. Apart from fixing minor gameplay issues, the developers have introduced several new cosmetics and in-game items to the game.

Ever since the downtime began, gamers have been wondering what additional aspects will be added to Fortnite Season 7. This article will reveal some of the information that has been uncovered following the v17.10 update.

Fortnite Season 7: Epic rolls out several changes following the v17.10 update

1) Alien Launcher

Data miners have revealed that Fortnite Season 7 is getting new weapons to counter the Alien Invasion. It was reported that v17.10 will bring a new launcher to the game.

The Alien Knockgun Launcher is the most recent addition to the Alien-themed Fortnite season.

The Alien Launcher deals 18 damage to opponents and has a fire rate of 0.8. Gamers will need to use this weapon strategically as it takes 5 seconds to reload.

New Launcher:



- Alien Knockgun Launcher pic.twitter.com/kFp5y32svY — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 22, 2021

Apart from the Alien Launcher, the v17.10 update has also added the Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun to Fortnite Season 7.

New weapons and items added in v17.10



- Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun

- Alien Nanites

- Alien Knockgun Launcher pic.twitter.com/aDadBq4vxf — Tomek Qniu (@TomaszMiniLeak) June 22, 2021

2) Summer Celebrations

Ever since the Fortnite Season 7 rolled out, gamers have encountered several Alien posters in Believer Beach. These posters exclusively spoke about some welcome party events.

Gamers were curious to know more about these posters and the event. It was recently revealed that the first live event will commence on June 22nd at 9 AM ET. The event has been named as the Cosmic Summer event and will take place at Believer Beach.

🎉 YOU'RE INVITED 🎉



Save the Date!



Event: Cosmic Summer Celebration

When: June 22 at 9AM ET

Where: Believer Beach



Please reply YES or NO to this invitation.

👽🛸🥳 pic.twitter.com/DQLDMFDMtf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

3) Access to Alien Mothership

Loopers have tried gaining access to the Alien Mothership that hovers above the island. However, it was next to impossible to enter the ship.

It was recently revealed that Alien Mothership will deploy special UFOs to abduct gamers and take them inside. It was also revealed that many POIs from the old maps have spawned inside the Alien Mothership. Gamers can encounter these once they get abducted by the "Abductor" UFOs in Fortnite Season 7.

4) Men In Black teaser

Data miners have recently revealed that Fortnite Season 7 will get some new outfits following the v17.10 update.

One of the outfits that was leaked showed an alien character wearing a black suit and black sunglasses. Gamers were quick to note the outfit and claim that Epic is teasing a possible Men In Black collaboration.

Is that a Men in Black Reference? https://t.co/779gfgVVZX — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) June 22, 2021

The developers are yet to confirm any rumors regarding the same. However, with the ongoing Alien-themed season, gamers are hopeful of a possible Men In Black collaboration.

