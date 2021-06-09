Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Season 7: All locations and what they sell

Ever since the aliens landed and blew up the Spire, Fortnite Season 7 NPC locations have changed. Gone are many of the familiar faces from the previous season. Whether they were removed by Epic Games or abducted by aliens, no one knows for sure.

However, with the alien invasion raging on and the resistance keeping the fight alive, new characters have been added to the map. With it, brand new Fortnite Season 7 NPC locations have come up as well.

They came without warning, their intentions were unclear. But what’s clear now is that a war has come to the Island.



Given how the new season is still in its infancy, there are currently only a handful of NPCs on the island.. There's no doubt that more will be added as the season progresses, which is certain because Fortnite Season 6 had close to 50 NPCs when it ended.

Amongst the new NCPs in Fortnite Season 7, two stand out at the moment. Rick Sanchez, from the Rick and Morty universe, and Doctor Slone, a higher up in the Imagined Order and perhaps Agent Jonesy's supervisor.

Despite Agent Jonsey still missing, the location of all other NPCs is well known. So, here is the list of current NPCs in-game, where to find them, and what they sell without further ado.

Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Season 7

Abstrakt - Retail row - Sells prop disguise Guggimon - Lockie's Lighthouse Sunny - Believer Beach Bunker Jonesy - Lumber Lodge - Sells rift Bushranger - The Aftermath - Sells prop disguise Dreamflower - Flopper Pond Joey - Dirty Docks - Sells prop disguise Hayseed - Steel Farm - Sells prop disguise Marigold - Lazy Lake Maven - Dinky Dish Rick Sanchez - Defiant Dish - Sells rift Riot - Yellow Steel Bridge Rook - Dockside Dish Special Forces - **Redacted** - Can be here - Can be dueled Swamp Stalker - Dampy Dish Doctor Slone - Corny Complex Alien Trooper - Coral Castle (Glitched)

Note: NPC locations will be updated over the course of Fortnite Season 7

