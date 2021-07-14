Fortnite Chapter 2 Season Week 6 Challenges: All Epic and Legendary Challenges and how to complete them

Fortnite's Week 6 Challenges hit players with a unique chain of tasks to complete that instruct them to interact with Dr. Slone again. Last week, players were told to grab orders from a payphone and continue on the track that dealt with the game's latest addition, Holly Hatchery.

This week, Fortnite's new item, the Inflate-A-Bull, makes an appearance in the Legendary Challenge train along with other elements of the IO world. Both the Legendary and Epic Challenges reward players with extremely high amounts of experience with little time and effort given some determination going in.

Fortnite's Week 6 Challenges and where to go

Legendary Fortnite Challenges

The first leg, like last week, tells players to talk to Dr. Slone from a payphone that will reward 15,000 experience. From there, Fortnite players will need to head back to Hayseed's Farm, where a few quests earlier in Season 7 told players to visit.

At Hayseed's Farm, place prepper supplies in one of the locations to complete step 2 for 45,000 experience. After that, farms will still be included, as players need to damage enemies for 30,000 experience while inside a farm location like Corny Complex.

The Inflate-A-Bull is required for the next step that rewards 30,000 experience, and players simply need to use it by jumping midair. If they choose, players can bounce around through hills and obstacles to quickly make an escape or catch up to the circle.

The new Fortnite item "Inflate-A-Bull" is now available🐮

Will the new item be good for Fortnite Competitive or not?🧐 pic.twitter.com/71ae8p2lJl — Claim Esports (@ClaimEsports) July 14, 2021

Players will then need to place cow decoys at farms for 30,000 experience before moving onto the final stage, damaging an alien-driven saucer for 30,000 experience as well.

Epic Fortnite Challenges

For 30,000 experience each, players can complete the following tasks in any order that is independent of any other challenge:

Collect 500 Gold Bars

Spend 500 Gold Bars

Destory 3 pieces of equipment on top of Abductors, the three massive ships that suck players into the Mothership

Open 3 chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas, such as fields created with Alien Nanites

Deploy 3 Alien Nanites outside of Holly Hatchery

Destroy 5 Alien Trees

The Legendary Challenges relate closer to the story of Fortnite's Season 7, while the Epic Challenges tend to be more miscellaneous and common tasks. While they might take a good bit of time to complete, the experience gained is well worth it.

