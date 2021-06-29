Fortnite Update 17.10.1 Early Patch notes: Alien Nanites, Cowinator, Holly Hatchery, and more

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite has been going really well so far. The current alien invasion-themed season has made way for a lot of interesting new items, challenges, quests, and much more. As the community awaits the release of the anticipated 17.10.1, here are the initial patch notes for the update, based on the rumors going around.

Note that the contents of these early Fortnite patch notes have not yet been officially confirmed, but these are some of the most probable possibilities.

Initial Fortnite patch notes for the upcoming update for Chapter 2 Season 7, 17.10.1

If all these elements make it to Fortnite at the hands of this upcoming update, it will take the alien-themed season to a whole new level.

Holly Hatchery

There are rumors and data mines being circulated in the community that hint at the transformation of the Holly Hedges location. Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX has spoken about this in a tweet as well.

Upcoming Lobby Stages, after Summer! (thanks to @intercelluar for letting me know about this)



Also alien Parasite Eggs will soon spread around the map, in Weeping, Lazy & Then they will take over Holly Hedges and it will be renamed to "Holly Hatches"! pic.twitter.com/40FI5ijgNP — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2021

Apparently, Holly Hedges will be ransacked by Alien Parasites who will then use it as a nest for their eggs. Hence the name Holly Hatchery.

Alien Nanite

The early Fortnite patch notes for the 17.10.1 update is incomplete without the mention of Alien Nanites.

This is perhaps one of the most popular leaks going around the community about the upcoming update. Alien Nanites will be a form of building material that can be used to upgrade and transform weapons into their respective alien counterparts. Prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey spoke about this earlier in a tweet.

Soon you'll be able to craft your weapons into Alien Weapons using Alien Nanites.



[1 Alien Nanite = 1 craft from Normal to Alien Weapons]



Assault Rifles -> Pulse Rifle

SMGs -> Kymera Ray Gun

Pistols -> Bad News

Snipers -> Rail Gun



These can be enabled VIA a hotfix! pic.twitter.com/GqFLztRd2E — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 27, 2021

Cowinator

This last item in the initial Fortnite patch notes for the 17.10.1 update is one of the most probable ones on the list. Rumors and leaks regarding the Cowinator weapon have been circulating in the community for quite a while now.

Info about the upcoming Cowinator weapon that can lift objects and throw them:



- You will be able to buy it from NPCs for 600 Gold (Also the Prop Gun), unless if they scrap it

- You can't lift: players, your own vehicle, big objects & some incompatible objects — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2021

According to leaks, the Cowinator weapon has the ability to lift and throw objects. However, as the prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX has pointed out, this weapon will have certain limitations.

In addition to this, players have been noticing some changes in the Mothership's position, which might have something to do with the updates that are about to drop today.

