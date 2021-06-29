Why was Fortnite caster AussieAntics fired: The entire story, explained

AussieAntics, one of the most prominent Fortnite casters with over 420 thousand Twitch subscribers, was recently fired. The streamer disclosed details about his meeting with the Fortnite team and why he was dropped from the official broadcast.

This shocked some members of the community, as AussieAntics is one of the most notable Fortnite content creators. From watch parties to streams and event updates, the streamer had everything covered.

AussieAntics fired from Fortnite

AussieAntics surprised fans and followers alike with an out-of-the-blue tweet Saturday evening, saying he had been dropped.

Dropped from the official broadcast.



Going live in 5 minutes to explain why.



I will be doing a viewing party for NAE Solo FNCS Finals as well. — AussieAntics (@AussieAntics) June 26, 2021

He went into further detail during his livestream. AussieAntics was an official Fortnite caster, meaning he worked with Epic Games to promote content and did live streams, commentary and more. This position holds him to a higher standard than any old streamer is held to.

In a stream (on his own channel), he witnessed a player trying to capitalize on his position to surprise and eliminate the top player. However, the latter happened to be a close friend of AussieAntics and what followed was the crux behind this mess.

That top player, as AussieAntics said, was a close friend of the former Fortnite caster.

The player who was dropped on has been a long term friend of mine for over 2 years now. Was the first pro I ever met. Hearing him cry over losing made me upset.



I will continue to make all the content I already do on Fortnite. I still love this game. — AussieAntics (@AussieAntics) June 26, 2021

He called the player a "f*****g loser" and said "Rivreyli (the player in question) is going nowhere in life and no one likes you.” This clearly violated Epic Games' terms and conditions, and he was subsequently dropped from the official broadcast.

Many in the community voiced their support for AussieAntics, but he insisted there was no rivalry between him and Epic Games.

Really appreciate all the support today. Really didn't expect that



Please do not direct hate at Epic of anyone at Epic



I truly understand where they were coming from and am not upset. Just a tough situation



Hating on them doesn't support me



I'm fine. I'll keep doing me. — AussieAntics (@AussieAntics) June 27, 2021

It should be noted that this is not an official ban. He was removed from the broadcast for the ongoing FNCS tournament, but is freely allowed to continue streaming, playing and creating content.

Some players have expressed solidarity for Aussie, as NRG Zayt changed his in-game name to "JUSTICE4AUSSIE". He proceeded to quit after a single match, claiming he was done with Fortnite over what had happened with Aussie.

Others tried to flood his stream with more views than the official Fortnite one. Despite the community's love for Aussie, there's no denying that the streamer's mistake cost him deary.

AussieAntics is still streaming, playing and creating content. His Twitch, YouTube and other outlets haven't been affected by this debacle. For fans of Aussie, this is seemingly just a blip on the road.

