Fortnite FNCS All Star Showdown: Where to watch, free Twitch drops, broadcast schedule and more

Fortnite Championship Series. Image via Epic Games Store
Fortnite Championship Series. Image via Epic Games Store
Modified 2021-06-24T23:40:10+05:30

Fortnite's very own FNCS is the premier tournament in the world of the game. The letters stand for Fortnite Championship Series, and the winner always walks away with a large prize money and a lot of notoriety.

The All-Star Showdown is a new feature in Fortnite - something players haven't seen before. With some assistance from BLAST, this will have all-new unique events and competitions.

This tournament will feature events showcasing trickshots and building skills - something Fortnite hasn't done yet. Players are sure to be showcasing every skill they have. Here's everything on show at the FNCS All-Star Showcase.

Fortnite All-Star Showcase

The event has already begun with the Hype Days and Skill Challenges, with the Play for Keeps coming later today. This event will see teams of three battle in a custom map with no building. There are obstacles, but building will be disabled.

FNCS Play for Keeps. Image via Epic Games Store
FNCS Play for Keeps. Image via Epic Games Store

The rest of the tournament is already scheduled. The Solo Finals tournament will be held on Saturday June 26th, with all regions competing that day. The events are spread out but will take place over one day.

  • Asia: 4 am EST
  • Oceania: 8 am EST
  • Middle East: 8 am EST
  • Europe: 12:30 pm EST
  • Brazil: 4:20 pm EST
  • NA East: 7:50 pm EST
  • NA West: 11:20 pm EST

The point scoring for the Solo Finals is as follows:

  • Victory Royale: 30 points
  • 2nd: 25 points
  • 3rd: 22 points
  • 4th: 20 points
  • 5th: 19 points
  • 6th: 17 points
  • 7th: 16 points
  • 8th: 15 points
  • 9th: 14 points
  • 10th: 13 points
  • 11th - 15th: 11 points
  • 16th - 20th: 9 points
  • 21st - 25th: 7 points
  • 26th - 30th: 5 points
  • 31st - 35th: 4 points
  • 36th - 40th: 3 points
  • 41st - 50th: 2 points
  • 51st - 75th: 1 point

The Solo Finals will also be held over three hours, with six total matches being played in that time. As for Twitch drops, an emote, a back bling, a spray and a loading screen are all available to players with their Twitch and Epic Games accounts linked.

Loading screen available to users during the FNCS. Image via Epic Games Store
Loading screen available to users during the FNCS. Image via Epic Games Store

The event can be viewed in full on the official FNCS live stream, YouTube and Twitch. The FNCS All-Star Showdown is underway with more fun competition to come. Which Fortnite players are the favorites?

