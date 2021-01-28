Where to watch Fortnite FNCS and earn free emote, spray, loading screen, and other rewards

The qualifiers for the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS): Chapter 2 Season 5 is scheduled to begin on February 7th, 2021.

This edition of the FNCS is set to be broadcast in a lot more regions than ever before. The regions that have been finalized by Epic Games for the broadcasting of the upcoming FNCS are:

Europe (added broadcasting in German, Spanish, and French)

US East Coast

Brazil

US West Coast (new)

Oceania (broadcasted by the Australian Open)

The multiple new regions and languages being introduced to the broadcast of FNCS Chapter 2 Season 5 is a clear sign that Epic Games is trying to expand its user base and viewership for Fortnite. Additionally, regional languages will also help players enjoy the Fortnite Champion Series in their preferred language.

Another round of #Fortnite Twitch Drops is coming to FNCS viewers this season!



Different rewards will be available each week, so check out the streams for a chance to earn them for free. pic.twitter.com/UI8Z9n8lro — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) January 27, 2021

Fortnite Champion Series broadcast details

Epic Games has made an official announcement that the FNCS Chapter 2 Season 5 will be broadcast live on watch.fortnite.com. The developers have also confirmed the schedule for the tournament.

The broadcast details for each region are (Time mentioned in 24-hour format):

Europe: Stream begins at 10:00 and is expected to end at 15:30 Pacific Time.

US East Coast: Stream begins at 14:00 and is expected to end at 17:30 Pacific Time

US West Coast: Stream begins at 18:15 and is expected to end at 21:30 Pacific Time

Brazil: Stream begins at 12:00 and is expected to end at 15:30 Pacific Time

Oceania: Stream begins at 21:00 and is expected to end at 01:30 Pacific Time

FNCS will be broadcast on February 7th, 14th, and 21st. Please note that all the timings mentioned here do not consider daylight saving time.

Discover all the ways to watch the FNCS Chapter 2 Season 5 broadcast and to learn about the new Twitch Drops. More ways to watch FNCS and in more languages too!https://t.co/y9lkvRprjY pic.twitter.com/icsOtQhVL9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 27, 2021

On top of this, fans who tune in to the FNCS Twitch streams have the additional chance of earning exclusive drops. Twitch broadcast links for all regions are:

The exclusive Twitch drops that players can receive during the Chapter 2 Season 5 Fortnite Champion Series include four assorted in-game items. These items are:

In-game backpack accessory

FNCS-themed in-game graffiti

FNCS-themed emoticon

FNCS-themed loading screen

This year the FNCS is expected to draw massive viewership from across the globe and fans and players alike are gearing up to witness something epic.