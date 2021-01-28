Where to watch Fortnite FNCS and earn free emote, spray, loading screen, and other rewards

The qualifiers for the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS): Chapter 2 Season 5 is scheduled to begin on February 7th, 2021.
This edition of the FNCS is set to be broadcast in a lot more regions than ever before. The regions that have been finalized by Epic Games for the broadcasting of the upcoming FNCS are:
- Europe (added broadcasting in German, Spanish, and French)
- US East Coast
- Brazil
- US West Coast (new)
- Oceania (broadcasted by the Australian Open)
The multiple new regions and languages being introduced to the broadcast of FNCS Chapter 2 Season 5 is a clear sign that Epic Games is trying to expand its user base and viewership for Fortnite. Additionally, regional languages will also help players enjoy the Fortnite Champion Series in their preferred language.
Fortnite Champion Series broadcast details
Epic Games has made an official announcement that the FNCS Chapter 2 Season 5 will be broadcast live on watch.fortnite.com. The developers have also confirmed the schedule for the tournament.
The broadcast details for each region are (Time mentioned in 24-hour format):
- Europe: Stream begins at 10:00 and is expected to end at 15:30 Pacific Time.
- US East Coast: Stream begins at 14:00 and is expected to end at 17:30 Pacific Time
- US West Coast: Stream begins at 18:15 and is expected to end at 21:30 Pacific Time
- Brazil: Stream begins at 12:00 and is expected to end at 15:30 Pacific Time
- Oceania: Stream begins at 21:00 and is expected to end at 01:30 Pacific Time
FNCS will be broadcast on February 7th, 14th, and 21st. Please note that all the timings mentioned here do not consider daylight saving time.
On top of this, fans who tune in to the FNCS Twitch streams have the additional chance of earning exclusive drops. Twitch broadcast links for all regions are:
- Europe, US East Coast, and US West Coast coverage in English
- Europe coverage in French
- Europe coverage in German
- Europe coverage in Spanish
- Brazil coverage in Portuguese
- Oceania coverage in English
The exclusive Twitch drops that players can receive during the Chapter 2 Season 5 Fortnite Champion Series include four assorted in-game items. These items are:
- In-game backpack accessory
- FNCS-themed in-game graffiti
- FNCS-themed emoticon
- FNCS-themed loading screen
This year the FNCS is expected to draw massive viewership from across the globe and fans and players alike are gearing up to witness something epic.Published 28 Jan 2021, 15:30 IST