How to participate in Fortnite Community Battles and earn up to 800 free V-Bucks, rewards, and more

Everything to know about the AFL Community Battles event in Fortnite
Tee Kay
ANALYST
Modified 27 Jan 2021, 14:54 IST
News
Epic Games recently announced the Fortnite Community Battles, which will allow every player to earn up to 800 V-Bucks by completing various tasks.

This event is being presented in collaboration with the Australian Football League (AFL). Players can choose from the 18 different teams that participate in the AFL, which are:

  • Collingwood Magpies
  • North Melbourne Kangaroos
  • Sydney Swans
  • Adelaide Crows
  • Fremantle Dockers
  • Gold Coast Suns
  • Port Adelaide Power
  • Western Bulldogs
  • Brisbane Lions
  • Hawthorn Hawks
  • Geelong Cats
  • Essendon Bombers
  • West Coast Eagles
  • Carlton Blues
  • Richmond Tigers
  • GWS Giants
  • Melbourne Demons
  • St Kilda Saints

Each team will feature one notable content creator and one athlete. Players can choose from their favorite team or content creator before getting started with the Fortnite Community Battles.

Choosing a team wisely is extremely important as the chances of a player earning V-Bucks depends majorly on this.

Fortnite Community Battles

According to the official announcement, the community battles event will be available for players from January 27th to January 31st. During this period, players need to earn as many event-points as possible by completing in-game tasks and actions. Players can sign up for the event here.

The entire prize distribution for the Fortnite Community Battles is:

  • Punt in-game spray: Rewarded to players for completing at least one task from the event
  • 200 V-Bucks: Awarded to players of the team that finishes third in the event.
  • 400 V-Bucks: Rewarded to players from the team that finishes second in the event.
  • 800 V-Bucks: Rewarded to players from the team that wins the Community Battles and ends at the top spot.
The punt in-game spray in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
Players can try and boost their teams towards the top of the standings by completing the daily tasks presented during the event. Additionally, they will earn extra points for all their actions in a game.

The team found to have collected the highest points during this event will find itself declared the champions. Additionally, each member from that side will be awarded 800 V-Bucks in Fortnite.

Published 27 Jan 2021, 14:54 IST
Australian Football League Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Events Updates
