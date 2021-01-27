How to participate in Fortnite Community Battles and earn up to 800 free V-Bucks, rewards, and more

Epic Games recently announced the Fortnite Community Battles, which will allow every player to earn up to 800 V-Bucks by completing various tasks.

Get your guernseys out because the chance to join your favorite AFL team has arrived!



Sign up now for a chance to compete with community creators and AFL players in the Fortnite AFL Community Battles. Earn V-Bucks and a footy-themed Spray.



More info: https://t.co/j3RJ7NExCu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 27, 2021

This event is being presented in collaboration with the Australian Football League (AFL). Players can choose from the 18 different teams that participate in the AFL, which are:

Collingwood Magpies

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Sydney Swans

Adelaide Crows

Fremantle Dockers

Gold Coast Suns

Port Adelaide Power

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane Lions

Hawthorn Hawks

Geelong Cats

Essendon Bombers

West Coast Eagles

Carlton Blues

Richmond Tigers

GWS Giants

Melbourne Demons

St Kilda Saints

Each team will feature one notable content creator and one athlete. Players can choose from their favorite team or content creator before getting started with the Fortnite Community Battles.

Choosing a team wisely is extremely important as the chances of a player earning V-Bucks depends majorly on this.

Fortnite Community Battles

According to the official announcement, the community battles event will be available for players from January 27th to January 31st. During this period, players need to earn as many event-points as possible by completing in-game tasks and actions. Players can sign up for the event here.

The entire prize distribution for the Fortnite Community Battles is:

Punt in-game spray: Rewarded to players for completing at least one task from the event

Rewarded to players for completing at least one task from the event 200 V-Bucks: Awarded to players of the team that finishes third in the event.

Awarded to players of the team that finishes third in the event. 400 V-Bucks: Rewarded to players from the team that finishes second in the event.

Rewarded to players from the team that finishes second in the event. 800 V-Bucks: Rewarded to players from the team that wins the Community Battles and ends at the top spot.

The punt in-game spray in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Players can try and boost their teams towards the top of the standings by completing the daily tasks presented during the event. Additionally, they will earn extra points for all their actions in a game.

New Blog Post:



Fortnite AFL Community Battles are coming January 27th! Join your favorite Australian Football League team and compete for V-Bucks! pic.twitter.com/Yfj5zzVxiM — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 26, 2021

The team found to have collected the highest points during this event will find itself declared the champions. Additionally, each member from that side will be awarded 800 V-Bucks in Fortnite.