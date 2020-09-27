Fortnite caster 'Ballatw' complains about Epic Games, ends up losing job

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) for Chapter 2 Season 3 had concluded on 16th August. The tournament was live-streamed and watched by fans all over the world on the official Twitch channel. And towards the end of the coverage, the casters had announced that the next FNCS would be a Solos tournament.

This came as a surprise to most Fortnite fans, as there have been a plethora of Solos tournaments of late. Another person who was surprised was Fortnite caster and analyst Ballatw. He had even promised to post a blog explaining why Solos should not be played at major Fortnite tournaments.

After FNCS solos is done I'm dropping the biggest blog on why Solos should not be played for major events. — Ballatw (@Ballatw) July 18, 2020

True to his word, Ballatw posted the following on Twitter on 19th August, a few days after the FNCS Chapter 2 Season 3 had concluded. While the blog itself seemed logical and had some insightful suggestions, Ballatw recently announced that he would not be part of the upcoming FNCS's broadcast.

Fortnite caster Ballatw's blog sees him lose gig

In the blog post, Ballatw talked about how a majority of recent major tournaments had been Solos. According to him, this is detrimental to the Fortnite competitive scene in the long run. The caster also talked about how the Solos mode discourages fans from supporting particular players because of its unpredictability.

He discussed the viewing experience, and said that following 100 individual entities during a tournament is comprehensively harder than doing the same for trios, or even duos tournaments.

Moreover, the competitive integrity of the sport is being undermined, as colluding and teaming is very difficult to stop in Solos tournaments.

Ballatw mentioned quite a few examples, and said that in the long run, sticking to Solos is not good for the overall development of Fortnite. As passionate as the blog was, it appears to have put him in a spot of bother.

On 26th September, Ballatw posted the following on Twitter:

I am sad to say I won't be a part of this season's FNCS broadcast.



While super sad, I am proud of the growth in my casting and analysis - and what I've been able to contribute to the broadcast overall, outside of casting ability. Excited to see what's to come on the broadcast. — Ballatw (@Ballatw) September 26, 2020

Of course, it is not for certain that Ballatw’s comments about Epic Games and their handling of major tournaments have anything to do with this decision. However, quite a few people on the internet appear to think so.

