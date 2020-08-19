Fortnite Champion Series Wrap-Up, Console Leaderboards, Best Players Identified

The Fortnite Champion Series was a wild ride to follow, but with the finals concluded, the best Fortnite players all across the world have been found for both PC and consoles. Here’s how the finals went for the best players on consoles.

Fortnite Champion Series console finals

The Fortnite Champion Series was divided between PC and console players, and although the PC side of the tournament got a lot more attention, the prize payout on consoles was just as high. The console tournaments often had a much higher range of scores, with the best players standing higher than the average when compared to PC.

But at the end of the day, all that matters is how the players performed and where they ended up.

Fortnite Champion Series console finals: Points

The highest points for the console finals go to ASMR ixDire from the Middle East, who earned 73 points. The Middle East also had the best top 10 server performance, with a point average of 50.3. By comparison, the average amongst all servers’ top 10s for consoles was 48.46 and the lowest average points went to the European server with just 45.1.

Fortnite Champion Series console finals: Eliminations

The highest average eliminations on consoles went to Autolock Pu7se, also from the Middle East server, who averaged 4.83 eliminations per game. The Middle Eastern competition had the highest average eliminations among its top 10, coming out at 2.43 compared to all servers’ top 10s average of 2.26. Oceania had the lowest average eliminations among its top 10 players, with just 1.98.

Overall these numbers are higher than their PC counterparts, somewhat reinforcing the idea that console players rely more heavily on eliminations.

Fortnite Champion Series console finals: Placement

The player with the highest average placement was ASMR ixDire again, who placed on average in the top 10.83 places in each of their games. The Middle Eastern server’s top 10 had the highest average placement amongst its best players, coming out at 23.4, compared to all servers’ top 10s average for placement of 26.79. Lowest placed server went to North America West, where the top 10 players only averaged to place in the top 28.9 places in their games.