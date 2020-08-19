Fortnite Champion Series Wrap-Up, PC Leaderboards, Best Players Identified

The Fortnite Champion Series was a wild ride to follow, but with the finals concluded, the best Fortnite players all across the world have been found for both PC and consoles. Here’s how the finals went for the best players on PC.

Fortnite Champion Series PC Finals

1st place solo fncs grand finals 🥇 pic.twitter.com/EUh1yDZAqy — E11 TaySon (@taysonFN) August 16, 2020

Around the world, the Fortnite Champion Series let players show off their skills and earn cash for their performance. Along the way were some critical moments, at least one scandal, and an ongoing discussion about what competitive Fortnite should look like.

But at the end of the day, all that matters is how the players performed and where they ended up. Let's take a look.

Fortnite Champion Series PC Finals: Points

4TH PLACE SOLO FNCS LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO ($25,000) pic.twitter.com/vpYUy6wJ96 — Bugha (@bugha) August 17, 2020

The honor for earning the highest points during the PC Finals goes to RNG Jynxyfishy from Oceania, who earned 75 points. Oceania ultimately had the best top 10 server performance, with a point average of 52. By comparison, the average among all servers’ top 10s was 48.14 and the lowest average points went to the Asia server with just 43.9.

Fortnite Champion Series PC Finals: Eliminations

5th FNCS GRAND FINALS !!!! 😍 ($30,000) pic.twitter.com/n1wictNUKa — Grizi Snayzy 🐧 (@Snayzyy) August 16, 2020

The honor for the highest average eliminations was taken by RNG Jynxyfishy as well, who averaged 4 eliminations per game. Oceania had the highest average eliminations among its top 10, coming out at 2.32 compared to all servers’ top 10s' average of 2.09. Asia had the lowest average eliminations among its top 10 players, with just 1.82.

Fortnite Champion Series PC Finals: Placement

18th in FNCS finals ($800) pic.twitter.com/MGcwEnhkhH — suns (@sunsoce) August 16, 2020

The player with the highest average placement was PWR worthy, also from Oceania, who placed on average in the top 6.17 places in each of their games. North America West had the highest placement among its top 10 players, with the server’s best players placing on average in the top 22 places per game. All servers’ top 10s average for placement was in the top 25.7, with Asia once again having the lowest server top 10 average at just 30.07.

Congratulations to all players for making this such an intriguing competition. We're obviously interested in exploring the standings and end results, but it's always entertaining watching the games that lead us there in the first place.

Be sure to check back at Sportskeeda for additional updates on Fortnite, esports, and the streaming world and its various personalities.