Epic Games sternly warns Fortnite pro 'FaZe Cented' for being toxic

Fortnite seems to be taking strong steps towards anti-toxicity in the community after Epic Games reportedly sent soft warnings to a pro, asking him to reflect on his behavior during matches.

FaZe Cented reportedly received an in-game message from Epic that specifically gave him a behavior warning. Now, the pros realize that Epic is watching every move they make, and doing anything wrong, even being toxic during games, might put them on the radar. Not abiding by the code of conduct after warnings might lead to soft or perma bans.

FaZe Cented posted a series of tweets regarding the incident, even one with a screenshot from his Fortnite account with a warning message on it. Cented apologized on Twitter, but many would say he was being more sarcastic than apologetic with his initial tweet. All the original tweets have now been deleted from FaZe Cented's Twitter account.

YouTube channel The Fortnite Guy addressed the issue in a video and posted all the deleted tweets to help understand what went down between the Fortnite pro and Epic Games.

The entire incident took place after Cented trash talked about a kid in Fortnite calling him names and then moving on to bad mouth Fortnite. He later replied to the above tweet and explained the reason behind the warning. The player claimed that he will not repeat any toxic behavior in Fortnite.

Epic Games bent on improving community standards in Fortnite Battle Royale

A lot of kids play this Battle Royale game and the minimum age to participate in Fortnite competitive tourneys is just 13. Most other competitive games do not allow participants below 18, but Fortnite has made a generous exception.

However, the community needs to learn to accommodate all ages perfectly, and therefore players who break the Code of Conduct guidelines as stated by Epic Games might receive the same treatment as FaZe Cented. Repeated offenses may even get them banned from the game. Tweets like the one below will probably aid Cented in getting off Epic's radar.

I’m actually so grateful for everything fortnite has given me — FaZe Cented (@Cented7) June 26, 2021

