Who is the Paradigm in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

Fortnite has a slew of amazing skins, but one of the best is The Paradigm in Fortnite. The Paradigm is a rare skin in Epic Games' Battle Royale title Fortnite. It was added in Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 10 and was made available in the Fortnite Item Shop on October 11, 2019.

NEW "THE PARADIGM" SKIN! This skin has 10 different styles and costs only 1,200 V-Bucks.. 😳



The Paradigm in Fortnite is said to be a part of The Seven, a mysterious interdimensional group in Fortnite.

The known members of Fortnite's The Seven (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are currently only four known members of The Seven, including The Scientist, The Visitor, and The Foundation, apart from The Paradigm.

The Paradigm in Fortnite

The Paradigm in Fortnite is a Rare outfit that can be availed from the Fortnite Item Shop for 1200 V-Bucks. The Paradigm comes in 10 different outfit styles, and she is a female skin. However, the outfit was removed from the Item Shop on October 14, 2019.

One of The Paradigm's outfit variants in Fortnite (Image via u/Ikcatcher on Reddit)

The Paradigm comes with a specific objective on the Fortnite Island. Just like the rest of The Seven, The Paradigm's goal is also to either contain or destroy the Zero Point in Fortnite, with the final objective to fix time, reality, and the entire Fortnite Island as we know it.

Due to the similarity in their appearances, it is often speculated that The Paradigm and The Singularity are the same person.

Interestingly, The Paradigm is the only member of The Seven who was ever available in the Fortnite Item Shop as a usable skin and even came with various style types.

There is no hint as to when players can see The Paradigm in Fortnite again, but it seems like the community desperately wants her to return to the game. She is one of the most loved skins in Fortnite that seems to have been permanently removed. However, players are hoping to see her reappear in the last leg of Chapter 2 Season 7.

