Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Blast from the past found lying dormant near Greasy Grove

Epic Games recently launched Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and gamers are currently hooked to the game exploring the new map and its amazing content. The developer has improvised the gameplay and added new in-game mechanics that have added a new dynamic to the Battle Royale title.

Even though gamers are keeping themselves busy exploring the new avenues, they have been keenly observing the map for subtle hints from the past Fortnite seasons. The efforts did not go down the drain as loopers have recently come across an element that dates back to Chapter 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Remnant of Mecha Team Leader surfaces

Greasy Grove is a major POI on the southwestern part of the Chapter 3 Season 1 map. A distance away from here is the sea, where gamers have found a remnant of the Mecha Team Leader.

Back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9, gamers came across the Final Showdown Event. It saw Mecha Team Leader and Polar Peak Monster lock horns in a fierce battle.

It was originally ripped off by The Devourer in The Final Showdown Event during Chapter 1. Here's a closer look at Mecha Team Leader's arm which can be found in the sea near Greasy Grove.It was originally ripped off by The Devourer in The Final Showdown Event during Chapter 1. #Fortnite Here's a closer look at Mecha Team Leader's arm which can be found in the sea near Greasy Grove.It was originally ripped off by The Devourer in The Final Showdown Event during Chapter 1. #Fortnite https://t.co/GgVoMDRxtQ

During the clash, the Polar Peak Monster attacked Mecha from behind and pinned it to the ground, biting it. In an effort to free itself from the grip, Mecha threw the Monster towards the Stadium POI. In the process, the arm of the Mecha Team Leader was ripped off.

Although Mecha emerged victorious at the end, it had to let go of an arm in the ruthless battle. It is the same arm that gamers can see right now near Greasy Grove.

Why Mecha Team Leader's arm is here?

It is quite difficult to state why exactly the arm is here lying dormant in the sea near Greasy Grove. There could be various explanations, and since Epic made room for several theories, it is impossible to be sure of a single option.

The remnant of Mecha Team Leader may suggest that the Chapter 3 map is the flipside of the Chapter 1 map. We had enough leaks before the release of Chapter 3 that showed an underwater POI and possible transition to the other side of reality.

This could also mean that some of the Chapter 1 POIs could return. However, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has just begun, and things will certainly be clear once the season progresses.

