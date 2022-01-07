Fortnite is on the brink of a war - Imagined Order vs The Seven

If there was one thing made clear in The End event (from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7), it was that conflict is coming. Yes, every season ends in conflict of some sort, but a major conflict is arising. Dwayne Johnson's Foundation told players as much when they washed ashore at the very beginning of Chapter 3.

He, and the rest of The Seven have plans to put a stop to the "loop" that Fortnite players find themselves in. The Imagined Order, of course, wants to continue looping. Naturally, a conflict is brewing that will pit Imagined Order vs. The Seven.

Fortnite war: Imagined Order vs. The Seven is on the horizon

Fortnite players are well aware of the heavily documented storyline that's been going on in Fortnite. It wouldn't make sense for the storyline to end after this season or in the next few, but it seems like Fortnite is setting that up.

The Seven are not going to stop until they free the loopers and break the loop. However, doing so would effectively end the game since looping simply refers to dropping onto the island over and over again.

Doctor Slone is leading the Imagined Order into war with The Seven (Image via Epic Games)

Either way, a huge conflict is arising and one player believes it will follow the model of Fortnite Chapter 2 in which the two factions fought each other.

In Chapter 2 Season 2, a war between the Imagined Order and The Seven broke out. If Chapter 3 Season 2 is to follow that model (and it seems like it might), then another war will begin in Fortnite Battle Royale. The stakes are higher and everyone involved is stronger, so it would be a much bigger war.

The stakes are also much higher, with the future of Fortnite in the balance. Epic Games definitely has a plan, though, so whatever happens will be what the devs have been working on for a long time. The war is likely not coming this season, but seasons go by quickly. Conflict will be here before Fortnite players know it.

