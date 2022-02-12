Fortnite 'Uncharted' collaboration brings Tom Holland and crew into Battle Royale island

Of all the collaborations in Fortnite, the crossover from Uncharted is set to be one of the biggest yet. With the name Nathan Drake being synonymous with the franchise, sales are bound to skyrocket.

To add further value to this collaboration, Tom Holland's version of the character will also be arriving on the island soon. Here's what players and long-time fans of the franchise can expect to see.

Fortnite x Uncharted: A legacy fulfilled

The Uncharted franchise has been going strong since 2007. After numerous games and a movie due to be released on February 18, it comes as no surprise that the characters will soon be a part of the vast metaverse of Fortnite.

As always, with collaborations and crossovers, a plethora of cosmetic items are introduced to the game. This time it's no different, and loopers will need a hoard of V-Bucks of their own to buy all the items.

Starting with the main protagonist, Nathan Drake, the skin will feature two styles. One with Tom Holland from the upcoming movie and the other with "OG" Drake from the video games.

Chloe Frazer manages to outdo Nathan by having three different styles and a Back Bling.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Uncharted cosmetics info:



- Nathan Drake (2 styles)

- Chloe Frazer (3 styles) + backbling

- Second Hand Saber Pickaxe

- Parashurama Axe Pickaxe

- Sully's "New" Seaplane Glider

- Update Journal Emote: "Lemme just jot this down…"



In addition to skins, other cosmetic items include the Second Hand Saber and Parashurama Axe (Harvesting Tools), Sully's "New" Seaplane (Glider), and last but not least, the Update Journal (Emote) - "Lemme just jot this down…"

While the collaboration is amazing, it's sad that Victor Sullivan will not join the other members on their adventure in Fortnite. Having his skin would have made the cosmetic set complete.

According to leakers, the cosmetics will be up for grabs in the Item Shop on February 17, following the shop reset. Unfortunately, there is no price tag available for these items.

There is buried treasure on the island...

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Cosmetic Release Date: Feb. 17th @ Shop Reset

Drake's Map Item Release Date: Feb. 18th @ 10 AM ET



Drake's Map is basically a revamped Treasure Map.



Nathan Drake is a well-known treasure hunter, and it's obvious that Epic Games will seek to honor his legacy. As predicted by leakers earlier, the treasure map is indeed getting a revamp and will be part of this collaboration.

Starting February 18, players can do some treasure hunting of their own on the island. It's not yet known if the new treasure map will function like the old one or have its own rules. Hopefully, more information will be revealed over the weekend.

