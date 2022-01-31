Fortnite leak reveals a buried treasure is set to return from the past, but with a twist

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, securing an early game advantage is easy. All players have to do is enter one of the many Seven Vaults and loot them for supplies. However, according to the latest leak, that is about to change soon.

Based on information from leaker iFireMonkey, an unfinished item called "Rover" is going to be a revamped version of the Buried Treasure Map. These haven't been seen in-game since the "OG'' days of Chapter 1 Season 9.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey In Chapter 3 Epic added info regarding an unfinished item called "Rover", based on the currently available data it appears the Rover item is going to be a revamped Buried Treasure Map.



Below is the loot table data, one item from each category will drop each time you open one. In Chapter 3 Epic added info regarding an unfinished item called "Rover", based on the currently available data it appears the Rover item is going to be a revamped Buried Treasure Map.Below is the loot table data, one item from each category will drop each time you open one. https://t.co/n6NFpoDDie

Buried Treasure Maps will lead players to chests that may contain loot such as Golden Bars, Materials, Consumables, Ammo, and Legendary Weapons. However, these items can only be obtained on a chance and weight factor.

When can players expect to find this item in Fortnite Chapter 3?

While the item may be released during the 19.20 update on February 1, the chances of it happening are rather slim. Given that the data was only recently discovered and the item itself is unfinished, it's highly unlikely that it will be released anytime soon.

With the loot pool already saturated with brand new items, Loopers will get overwhelmed if anymore are added to the game. Considering the thousands of new players who have joined during Fortnite Chapter 3, things could become quite confusing.

If anything, Epic Games adding the revamped Buried Treasure Maps to the game this season will be a wasted opportunity for the developers. Since Seven Vaults are easier to find and get into, most players will not be bothered about finding buried treasure.

Will the revamped Buried Treasure Maps replace the Seven Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Unlike the Seven Vaults that provide good loot every time, the Buried Treasure Maps will function more like a mixed box of chocolate. Players will never be certain of what they will find within the chest.

At times, it may be amazing loot that will carry them through the match, while other times it may be junk. Given that all loot is based on chance, players may end up picking the short or unlucky straw.

Also Read Article Continues below

Furthermore, unlike vaults, which are fixtures on the minimap, players will have to look for the Buried Treasure thoroughly. While treasure hunting will indeed be fun, there will be certain risks involved as well, given that most treasure will probably be buried in open terrain.

Edited by Saman